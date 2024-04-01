Why Digital Nomads Are Increasingly Moving to These Two Caribbean Cities

With the Caribbeans offering picturesque beaches, warmer climates, and more, it's understandable why it has emerged as one of the top tourist spots in the world. However, not everybody is heading to the Caribbeans for a vacation, some are looking at it as the perfect place to settle and create wealth. Many cities in the Caribbean still haven't caught the eye of tourists and still boast a reasonable cost of living along with perks like incredible biodiversity, countless white sand beaches, and more.

Back in 2021, the Caribbean turned its attention towards the digital nomads of the world and decided to start rolling out their digital nomad visas. Now, many professionals are moving to cities in the Caribbean that offer the perfect blend of cultural and professional opportunities.

Based on findings by Nomad List, which is one of the most popular sites for tracking rotation trends all over the world, cities like Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic (DR), and Cartagena in Colombia are ranked as the two of the top digital nomad destinations right now. According to the platform, the two cities offer great fun, an amazing climate with temperatures ranging between 95°F and 102°F during the winter, and affordable living at a time when the cost of living in the US is soaring.

Santo Domingo, the city that was the first city founded by Europeans in the American continent, served as the strategic location on the banks of the Ozama River, which flows directly into the Caribbean. People visiting the city are often attracted to the old charm, thanks to some of the historical monuments that are present in the city, which date back as early as the 15th century.

Santo Domingo is also one of the best-equipped capitals in the Caribbean known for hosting people from across the borders. Furthermore, the city offers a plethora of cafes and is equipped with well-rated coworking spaces. While the local nightlife may not be quite popular there, there's still a varied selection of bars that serve two-dollar beer around the colonial center.

As per the findings, it only takes around $1,941 per month to live in Santo Domingo, with rent being particularly cheap compared to bigger cities. You may be able to get a one-bedroom just outside the city center for as little as $392. Moreover, the food prices in the city are also pretty reasonable with regular eating out ranging between $10 and $12. However, it's important to note that the capital is not as safe and nomads are advised to be cautious, especially in a few crowded areas where theft is on the rise.

Cartagena also boasts some similar perks, with the city also offering the old-world charm. The city that was built by European settlers at the turn of the 16th century is one of the first four cities in the Caribbean. The place is also the gateway to the wide Columbian culture. The cafe culture is also strong and the city offers myriad opportunities for young professionals. The city is also known for its long-term, reasonable rents with the average ranger per month falling between $204 and $505.

However, just like Santo Domingo, the city has a huge room for improvement when it comes to safety. People relocating to Categana are often advised to keep a low profile. As per the US State Department, the city falls under the 'higher risk' level three category. This is why the Caribbean, despite being a great option, is only safe for more experienced travelers.

