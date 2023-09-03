From infrastructure to connectivity and lifestyle, several factors can make a ZIP code most desirable for US homebuyers. Right now one of the most in-demand areas in the country is Gahanna, Ohio, according to an analysis of over 29,000 ZIP codes by Realtor.com. The 2023 rankings for each ZIP code are primarily based on two factors, how quickly the homes in a particular area, or the median number of listings were viewed on the website. Here's a look at the top ZIP codes.

With a livability score of 89 out of 100, Gahanna offers an amazing suburban feel and most residents live in their own homes. There's a plethora of options when it comes to restaurants, coffee shops and parks in Gahanna. The place is filled with young residents and the public schools in the area are highly rated.

Southington has been named the 20th-best place to live in Hartford County and is named one of the best places in Connecticut, thanks to affordability. It was reported by bestplaces.net that the place has really low property taxes, which are nearly the lowest in the state at around $4,000 per year. According to Zillow, the median home value in the place is around $240,000.

The place is ranked in the top 100 places to live in America list, as per a review website Niche, owing to better public schools, family-friendliness and healthcare. However, Ridgewood's score in the category of cost of living is quite low. With a population of 26,000, the village is known for its great connectivity, coffee shops, and parks and was rated great by most reviewers.

The suburban setting's best feature is undoubtedly the national reserves and parks. Andover is very safe and the downtown area has both chain stores like Starbucks and locally owned cafes. Andover is known for keeping the traditions alive and is more conservative than the rest of the places in Massachusetts. The place's overall livability score is above average and people generally have no complaints.

Nazareth, PA is a small place with an amazing school system and low crime rates, with a family-friendly environment as per areavibes.com. The cost of living in the area is also pretty low and the place is deemed as a perfect place to start and raise a family. The charming town offers a rather conservative atmosphere and is filled with very friendly local people.

Lake County is one of the best places to live in Indiana, and is filled with restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. The place is teeming with young professionals but is also a great place to settle after retirement. With a population of 23,695, the place earns around $66,079 per household. The poverty rate of the highlands is around 9%, which is 36% lower than the national average, as per Niche.com.

A suburb of Detroit, Trenton is considered one of the best places to live in Michigan, with a population of 18,489 offers a sparse suburban feel. The place also has a plethora of restaurants and parks. With many young professionals and retirees living there, the public schools in Trenton are also pretty good.

Norwalk was named one of the best places to live in. The place has a high quality of life. The place offers great health care and has many beaches, parks, and historic sites, along with the seashore, boating and other recreation options. The architecture in the city has the ability to transport you back in time.

The suburb of Rochester is named as one of the best places to live in New York, with its rural feel. The place is a tiny village with only 1667 residents and is a great area to raise children. There's something for everyone in Pittsford and the affordability is what attracts many people to the place.

The small city of Ballwin in the state is located in Saint Louis County offers a suburban environment and is good for quiet family life as per city statistics. While what makes a place livable is subjective, the place is filled with job opportunities, and the healthcare is up to the mark.

