'Price is Right' player wins $10,000 on the wheel — turns out, she had it printed on her T-shirt as well

She was pointing to her t-shirt after spinning the wheel as if she had predicted it.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the player spinning the wheel and the image on her t-shirt (Cover image source: YouTube/Priceisright)
Screenshots showing the player spinning the wheel and the image on her t-shirt (Cover image source: YouTube/Priceisright)

"The Price Is Right" has a lot to do with luck, and some games are very unpredictable, but the models on the show have gone psychic before to predict results. On one occasion, it was the player who inadvertently gave a glimpse of what was to come by getting the outcome of a game on her t-shirt. It was so accurate that even Drew Carey was amazed when she hit the mark after spinning the big wheel for the "Showcase Showdown."

Screenshot showing the player alongside the 'Big Wheel' (Image source: YouTube/Priceisright)
Screenshot showing the player alongside the 'Big Wheel' (Image source: YouTube/Priceisright)

In the episode, Lindsay made it all the way to "The Price Is Right Showcase," where three winners of the show get to spin the big wheel and win up to $10,000. The wheel is marked with different values in cents going up from 5¢ to $1, with increments. The wheel is positioned at $1 before each spin, and the goal for the player is to get as close as possible to $1 without going over. The player can take up to two spins to get to the closest, and if they go over $1, they don't win any money and are eliminated from going into the "Final Showcase" game. 

Screenshot showing the set up of the game
Screenshot showing the set up of the game (Image source: YouTube/Priceisright)

However, if a player gets a perfect $1 on their first spin, they win $1,000 and a bonus spin at the end of the game. In the bonus spin, if the player lands on either 5¢ or 15¢, which are below $1, they win an additional $10,000. Furthermore, if they spin a perfect dollar in the bonus spin as well, they win a whopping $25,000 more. If two players are tied by getting the same amount on the wheel, a special 'Spin-Off' is conducted to decide the winner.

In Lindsay's Showcase Showdown, she spun the wheel before giving a shoutout to her husband, and friends who were in the studio and her mother and grandmother who were back at her home in Florida. As the wheel slowed down, it seemed like the contestant was close to pulling off a perfect spin, which was also seen in the image printed on her t-shirt. The wheel astonishingly stopped at the $1 mark, and Lindsay pointed to her t-shirt before jumping with joy.  

Screenshot showing the contestant pointing to her t-shirt after winning (Image source: YouTube/Priceisright)
Screenshot showing the contestant pointing to her t-shirt after winning (Image source: YouTube/Priceisright)

The player was then invited to the wheel again at the end of the game to make her bonus spin. For the bonus, she had a chance of winning either $10,000 or $25,000 if she pulled off yet another perfect spin. After giving the wheel a good spin, Lindsay stood back with her fingers crossed. In a near-historic moment, the wheel almost rolled up to $1 before stopping at the 5¢.

 

Lindsay was visibly shaken as she had earned a total of $11,000 from the big wheel. "That was a great finesse spin!" Carey remarked as the player celebrated her big win.

