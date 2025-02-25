'Price is Right' model channels her inner psychic to predict win for a contestant: "Did you get any vibe..."

The player didn't start out performing well, but things started turning around soon.

Drew Carey tries his best as the host of "The Price is Right" to help contestants win big, but even he can't predict the outcome of games which are largely about luck. Models on the show are supposed to present prizes and unveil games, but they often go a step ahead and keep things interesting with their interactions, pranks, and even gaffes. In order to reassure a contestant and motivate him, model Rachel Reynolds once turned into a psychic and predict his win in the "Spelling Bee" game.

Screenshot showing model Rachel Reynolds praying for a win (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

In the special episode, the player named Raymond won the "Contestant's Row" round and joined Carey on stage to play the Spelling Bee game. As part of the game, a large board that conceals 30 cards each with a $1000 value was displayed to the player. Eleven of these cards carry each of the letters "C" and "A" and six cards carry the letter "R." The player gets two cards for free and has to collect three more cards by guessing the price of three smaller items within a specified range.

Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

The cards in any order should carry at least one of the three letters to spell the word "CAR" for the player to win. Furthermore, there are two cards that carry the word "CAR," which if found results in an automatic win. If the cards collected do not spell the word, the player loses. Contestants also have the option to cash out with the face value of the cards collected instead of risking it all for the car.

In Raymond's game, the three items provided to him were a toaster, a measuring jug, and a set of kitchen sheers. The player failed to perform well in the pricing round as he could guess the prices of only one out of the three items correctly within the specified range. He picked out a total of three cards from the 8th, 21st, and 29th positions. It was Reynolds' job to pick out the chosen cards and place them in the spaces below. She carefully picked out each of them, without revealing what they carried.

Screenshot showing Rachel picking out the cards (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

Carey told Raymond that he could cash out with $3000 or play for the brand-new Toyota Corolla. The player chose to risk it all and go for the car. Before flipping the first card, Carey asked Reynolds, "Did you get any vibe from it when you picked it out?" To which she jokingly responded, "It was either a C or an A or an R", which was quite obvious.

Turns out she was right as the card had the letter A. "Let's go psychic Rachel!" Carey exclaimed as he flipped the card.

Screenshot showing Carey flipping the card (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

For the second one, he again turned to the psychic model to ask what she felt. Psychic Rachel said that it was definitely a 'C' or an 'R'. This time, she was really on point, as the card had the letter 'C.' Thus, Raymond was missing only the letter R for the win. For the third card, Rachel predicted that the player was about to win. She was right as the third card had the word "CAR" which meant Raymond had beaten the 1 in 15 odds to win a car.

The player gave both the host and Rachel a big hug to celebrate the win. "Psychic Rachel everybody!" Carey exclaimed before calling the next contestant.