Guy became 'world's first trillionaire' after investing $20 in crypto. Then, he realized what went wrong

The nursing student from Georgia found his trading account balance rise to a whopping $1,309,245,148,628.7

A man from Georgia woke up one morning to the realization that he had become the world's first trillionaire. Christopher Williamson, who invested $20 in an obscure cryptocurrency called Rocket Bunny, saw his trading account balance on Coinbase rise to a whopping $1,309,245,148,628.7, he told Fox5. The nursing student's hopes and dreams were later shattered, but at least he has a story to tell.

Williamson saw his wealth rise amid a downfall of cryptocurrencies in general. He told the publication that he woke up at 9 am and checked his investments. To his shock, he realized that he was a trillionaire.

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by engin akyurt

"I look at it again and I'm like … at that point, I fall out of my bed literally, and I run to my desk and I'm logging into the Coinbase app," he said. He then called one of his friends and asked him for help to sell the cryptocurrency. However, when Williamson attempted to move the cryptocurrency to another wallet, the price of his assets significantly changed.

He then contacted Coinbase which told him that they were looking into the issue. Soon, his trading account was blocked. Williamson also contacted Rocket Bunny but he didn't get any response. "So, that's when I'm like, 'Okay, I'm just going to have fun with it at this point.' So, I went to Twitter," Williamson told the Atlanta news outlet.

The lucky "trillionaire" added that his follow-ups with Coinbase's support team had become an ongoing joke. He shared that in one of the emails he even joked about buying a mega-yacht shaped like a penguin with his newly found fortune. Williamson even tagged Tesla CEO Elon Musk seeking advice on what to do with all the money.

I’m gonna need someone to explain what the heck is going on and then write me a check. I got a mega yacht shaped like a penguin on standby. #cryptotrillionaire @RocketBunny2021 @coinbase @CoinbaseSupport @CoinbasePro pic.twitter.com/dyxKvx11WS — Christopher Williamson (@ccw991) June 16, 2021

While Williamson expected the large sum to go away at any time, he was further amazed by the growth in the amount. He even made a screen recording showing the number going up with time. The student kept checking to make sure that he had bought a legitimate cryptocurrency and that he wasn't a victim of some scam. Despite finding nothing, he was doubtful that his 13-figure fortune was real.

Furthermore, his friend from Jasper, Georgia, who had also bought the exact same coin, did not experience any such surge or issues. However, Williamson did find an online message board with people facing similar problems. All this time, he was told by Coinbase that he could not withdraw the money from his account as it may not be the actual amount.

Williamson's queries were finally answered days later when Coinbase officially responded on Twitter (now X). The platform sadly told Williamson that his penguin yacht would have to wait as the amount he saw on his account was a result of a display error. Thus, in a moment, Williamson went from a trillionaire back to a normal nursing student.