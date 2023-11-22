The crypto space has been rocked by exchanges crashing only to reveal scams as well as the instability that continues to plague unregulated virtual assets. One name that stands out in this space, both as a pioneer and a cautionary tale, is that of Gerald 'Gerry' Cotten. His journey from the heights of Bitcoin success during his lifetime, to the center of controversy in his death, is a story that continues to intrigue and baffle. His untimely demise in December 2018 during a romantic getaway in Jaipur, India, with his wife, Jennifer Robertson, catapulted him posthumously into the spotlight, revealing a shocking twist.

Pexels | Photo by Crypto Crow

Cotten's story begins with the creation of Quadriga CX, Canada's largest cryptocurrency exchange. In a few years, Cotten established himself as a prominent figure in the crypto world, as his exchange attracted thousands of customers who entrusted him with hundreds of millions of dollars in digital assets. In December 2018, tragedy struck as Cotten passed away suddenly during his honeymoon in Jaipur, India, at the young age of 30. The cause of death was officially attributed to complications related to Crohn's Disease, a condition he had struggled with. His wife, Jennifer Robertson, accompanied him on the trip and returned to Canada with his body, leaving behind a growing storm of confusion and fear. Shortly before his demise, Bitcoin's value was plummeting, and users of Quadriga CX were trying to withdraw their funds en masse. The situation was dire, with the company poised to lose millions. In a twist of fate, Cotten had allegedly promised his wife that he would create a mechanism for her to access all his crypto-related passwords. However, this promise remained unfulfilled.

At the time of his death, Cotten was in possession of over $180 million and the passwords to Quadriga's accounts. This presented a monumental problem because, without the passwords, none of Quadriga's funds stored in offline cold wallets could be accessed to pay out its users. It was a cryptocurrency conundrum of unprecedented proportions. A subsequent investigation by the Ontario Securities Commission revealed shocking details about Quadriga CX. It was exposed as a "Ponzi scheme," masterminded by none other than Cotten himself. It was revealed that Cotten had fabricated "fake Quadriga accounts, utilized fictitious funds, and engaged in actual trading, speculating on the cryptocurrency's value." The Ontario Securities Commission's report explicitly stated that "Quadriga CX's downfall can be attributed to fraudulent activities orchestrated by Quadriga's co-founder and CEO, Gerald Cotten."

Pexels | Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko

Now Miller Thomson, the legal firm appointed by the court to represent former clients of Quadriga, is collaborating with the Canadian Revenue Agency and Ernst & Young, an auditing firm, to find the remaining cash, if any, held by the firm. To add to the intrigue, an audit conducted by Ernst & Young unveiled that funds had been transferred not only to the exchange but also to Cotten personally and other parties. Reports also showed that the outstanding debt of Quadriga to its customers amounted to almost $200 million in diverse cryptocurrencies and none of them had the ability to reach the exchange's assets. It was a financial scandal that sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency community. Cotten's widow, Jennifer Robertson, has consistently claimed her innocence and ignorance of her husband's fraudulent activities. She expressed her love for the Gerry she knew but admitted that she had no knowledge of the shadowy character who had emerged in the aftermath of his death. "He's let me down so much," she lamented.

Since Cotten's death is shrouded in mystery, conspiracy theories have been circulating, some even suggesting that he might still be alive. The misspelling of his name on his death certificate and the fact that he had prepared his will just days before his honeymoon fueled suspicions. Some investors believed that Cotten had faked his own death as part of an "exit scam," and was absconding with millions. Others speculated that he had undergone plastic surgery to change his appearance. Theories emerged of him using different identities or, if he had indeed passed away, suspicions of murder or suicide have been expressed. At one point, the situation became so convoluted that some parties called for the exhumation of Cotten's grave to conduct an autopsy. The goal was to confirm both his identity and the cause of death. Such requests demonstrated the deep-seated doubts and mistrust that had taken hold within the Quadriga CX community.

Exit Scam, Part VI: The Coffin



We trace the 7,000-mile path that Gerald Cotten’s body took after his alleged death, from a Jaipur hospital to a Halifax cemetery.https://t.co/ZnD4sylYci — EXIT SCAM (@exitscampod) June 14, 2021

In 2019, Quadriga ceased operations and filed for bankruptcy. Customers who had lost their life savings were left in limbo, with no access to their funds. The Canadian Revenue Agency initiated an audit to investigate whether the exchange had evaded taxes for several years. The prospects of customers recovering their investments appeared grim, with the possibility of receiving only a fraction of their holdings. Almost five years after Cotten's death, the mystery is unresolved as creditors, journalists, and investigators continue to scrutinize the circumstances surrounding his end. Cotten's rise in the world of cryptocurrency was awe-inspiring, but his fall from grace was nothing short of a modern financial thriller.