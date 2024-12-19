'Price is Right' contestant wins trip to Hawaii — but his wild celebration sent him to the ER first

The games are harmless but sometimes contestants tend to go too far in their excitement

Among game shows on TV, "The Price Is Right" is known for people getting too competitive while trying to win games and bag big prizes, but celebrations by contestants can also be bizarre. While the show is mostly harmless, a contestant named Henry who won a trip, ended up in the emergency room of a hospital after going overboard with celebrations. In the viral moment, the contestant won a game with lightning speed and threw his arms in the air so hard that he dislocated his shoulder, failing to continue his run.

Screenshot showing Henry and his celebration (Image source: TikTok/Price Is Right)

In the episode, Henry was on a legendary run winning games consistently. Then it was his turn to play the game called 'Bonkers' which requires some athleticism as contestants need to place discs on a board while guessing the price of the prize. As soon as the buzzer went off, Henry rushed to place the discs while deciding the price of a trip to Hawaii. He blitzed through the round with some time to spare and when the host, Drew Carey revealed that he had guessed every digit correctly, Henry couldn't contain himself.

Screenshot showing Henry playing the game and celebrating his win (Image source: TikTok/Price Is Right)

He went into a frenzy and began jumping up and down in celebration while throwing his arms in the air. Unfortunately, he ended up paying a price for that enthusiasm which he probably couldn’t guess. After a break, when the show resumed, Henry walked onto the stage with his wife supporting him and Carey announced that Henry wouldn't be able to spin the wheel in order to advance to the Showcase Showdown, as he had dislocated his shoulder.

“Let me explain what happened, this is Alice, Henry’s wife. How are you doing? Henry was celebrating and going ‘Woo’ and he dislocated his shoulder," Carey said. He then explained that Alice was going to spin the wheel for him, to allow him to stay in the game.

Screenshots showing Henry and his wife Alice on stage (Image source: TikTok/Price Is Right)

It turned out to be a bittersweet incident, as Henry's wife brought a magic touch to the game. As she spun the wheel it landed on 95 cents with a goal of getting as near as possible to $1. The couple proceeded to the Showcase Round and Alice too cheered just like her husbad.

“He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER #PriceIsRight (Update: Henry is feeling better and all healed now!)” the show's official TikTok page shared in a post.

Winning moments can sometimes be outright dangerous. In another bizarre celebration, a contestant got carried away and almost threw the host off the stage. In an episode from 2018, Sona who won a chance to be on stage and compete, got too excited.

Contestant nearly knocks Drew off stage! THAT WAS CLOSE! #PriceIsRight @DrewFromTV pic.twitter.com/DraomGNdvb — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 24, 2018

As she made her way to the stage, she jumped on Carey to give him a hug and ended up hanging on him. The host lost balance and he nearly rolled off the stage. However, the two made a quick recovery with Carey assuring everyone that he was okay.