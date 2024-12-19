ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' contestant wins trip to Hawaii — but his wild celebration sent him to the ER first

The games are harmless but sometimes contestants tend to go too far in their excitement
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and host Drew Carey (Image source: TikTok/Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant and host Drew Carey (Image source: TikTok/Price Is Right)

Among game shows on TV, "The Price Is Right" is known for people getting too competitive while trying to win games and bag big prizes, but celebrations by contestants can also be bizarre. While the show is mostly harmless, a contestant named Henry who won a trip, ended up in the emergency room of a hospital after going overboard with celebrations. In the viral moment, the contestant won a game with lightning speed and threw his arms in the air so hard that he dislocated his shoulder, failing to continue his run.

Screenshot showing Henry and his celebration (Image source: TikTok/Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Henry and his celebration (Image source: TikTok/Price Is Right)

In the episode, Henry was on a legendary run winning games consistently. Then it was his turn to play the game called 'Bonkers' which requires some athleticism as contestants need to place discs on a board while guessing the price of the prize. As soon as the buzzer went off, Henry rushed to place the discs while deciding the price of a trip to Hawaii. He blitzed through the round with some time to spare and when the host, Drew Carey revealed that he had guessed every digit correctly, Henry couldn't contain himself. 

Screenshot showing Henry playing the game and celebrating his win (Image source: TikTok/Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Henry playing the game and celebrating his win (Image source: TikTok/Price Is Right)

He went into a frenzy and began jumping up and down in celebration while throwing his arms in the air. Unfortunately, he ended up paying a price for that enthusiasm which he probably couldn’t guess. After a break, when the show resumed, Henry walked onto the stage with his wife supporting him and Carey announced that Henry wouldn't be able to spin the wheel in order to advance to the Showcase Showdown, as he had dislocated his shoulder.  

“Let me explain what happened, this is Alice, Henry’s wife. How are you doing? Henry was celebrating and going ‘Woo’ and he dislocated his shoulder," Carey said. He then explained that Alice was going to spin the wheel for him, to allow him to stay in the game.

Screenshots showing Henry and his wife Alice on stage (Image source: TikTok/Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing Henry and his wife Alice on stage (Image source: TikTok/Price Is Right)

It turned out to be a bittersweet incident, as Henry's wife brought a magic touch to the game. As she spun the wheel it landed on 95 cents with a goal of getting as near as possible to $1. The couple proceeded to the Showcase Round and Alice too cheered just like her husbad.

@thepriceisright He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER #PriceIsRight ♬ original sound - The Price Is Right

 

“He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER #PriceIsRight (Update: Henry is feeling better and all healed now!)” the show's official TikTok page shared in a post.

Winning moments can sometimes be outright dangerous. In another bizarre celebration, a contestant got carried away and almost threw the host off the stage. In an episode from 2018, Sona who won a chance to be on stage and compete, got too excited. 

 

As she made her way to the stage, she jumped on Carey to give him a hug and ended up hanging on him. The host lost balance and he nearly rolled off the stage. However, the two made a quick recovery with Carey assuring everyone that he was okay. 

 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip to Hawaii — but his wild celebration sent him to the ER first
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip to Hawaii — but his wild celebration sent him to the ER first
The games are harmless but sometimes contestants tend to go too far in their excitement
4 hours ago
Beloved TV icon Bob Barker donated most of his $70 million fortune to help animals even after his death
ECONOMY & WORK
Beloved TV icon Bob Barker donated most of his $70 million fortune to help animals even after his death
In addition to his donations, Barker also ended episodes on 'The Price is Right' with an appeal to pet owners.
1 day ago
Steve Carell once showed up on 'Pawn Stars'. He was easily the worst negotiator on the show ever.
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Carell once showed up on 'Pawn Stars'. He was easily the worst negotiator on the show ever.
Even the hosts of the show were confused about the star's appearance in the pawn shop.
2 days ago
Resurfaced video shows what Walmart looked like in 2005 — it has everyone saying the same thing
WALMART
Resurfaced video shows what Walmart looked like in 2005 — it has everyone saying the same thing
In the video, one can see clips of archived Walmart footage from the time when the retail giant had an abundance of checkout counters.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers $350,000 deal to a single mom — her emotional pitch even left Kevin O'Leary in tears
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers $350,000 deal to a single mom — her emotional pitch even left Kevin O'Leary in tears
The guest judge and Spanx founder Sara Blakely offered Lundeen the exact deal that she asked for.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers life-changing deal to 82-year-old founder who proved age is just a number
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers life-changing deal to 82-year-old founder who proved age is just a number
The two came up with a brilliant invention for anyone who finds it difficult to relieve themselves in the wilderness.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan Sentra — but the dealership had one major surprise for her
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan Sentra — but the dealership had one major surprise for her
Samara Leilani who won a brand new Nissan showed that things aren't as they appear on the show.
5 days ago
Students loved hearing this middle school janitor sing. Now, his voice just made him $1 million richer.
ECONOMY & WORK
Students loved hearing this middle school janitor sing. Now, his voice just made him $1 million richer.
Students supported him to get on a flight to Los Angeles for an audition that changed his life.
6 days ago
Walmart shopper's sneaky trick to skip the long queues is a hack not everyone agrees with
WALMART
Walmart shopper's sneaky trick to skip the long queues is a hack not everyone agrees with
She shared a video that demonstrated how she got fed up with the slow-moving line at Walmart and decided to take action.
6 days ago
Snoop Dogg showing up on 'Price is Right' might just be the greatest crossover in show history
ECONOMY & WORK
Snoop Dogg showing up on 'Price is Right' might just be the greatest crossover in show history
Celebrity Week on "The Price is Right" allows celebrities to play games that the show is known for.
7 days ago
Woman tries to buy gift cards worth $200 — but an alert cashier sensed what was happening and saved her
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman tries to buy gift cards worth $200 — but an alert cashier sensed what was happening and saved her
She saw that the woman taking instructions from someone on the phone and noticed something was wrong.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' announcer falls off a treadmill — but the recovery is so smooth it’s almost suspicious
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' announcer falls off a treadmill — but the recovery is so smooth it’s almost suspicious
The moment became unforgettable for audiences, and the presenter was appreciated for his recovery.
Dec 11, 2024
What TV host John Oliver earns per episode is staggering — but he's still upset HBO denied him a raise
ECONOMY & WORK
What TV host John Oliver earns per episode is staggering — but he's still upset HBO denied him a raise
Even without the raise, Oliver remains one of the top-paid faces on American television.
Dec 11, 2024
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help.
BURGER KING
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help.
The story resonated with thousands of fans who made sure to set things right for the hardworking man .
Dec 11, 2024
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founders who had a simple solution to keep beer cold
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founders who had a simple solution to keep beer cold
After O'Leary and Rodriguez made offers, Cuban also joined Greiner to make an offer.
Dec 10, 2024
Customer refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and just walks away saying 'play time is over'
ECONOMY & WORK
Customer refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and just walks away saying 'play time is over'
The Home Depot staffer requests the individual's tax-exempt number, which the individual declines.
Dec 10, 2024
Walmart shopper warns why you should never wear new clothes before washing: "It smells like..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper warns why you should never wear new clothes before washing: "It smells like..."
She also called out Walmart after describing how she was feeling about wearing unwashed clothes.
Dec 9, 2024
Vanna White was on 'Price Is Right' in the '80s much before she became a TV icon — and it didn't end well
ECONOMY & WORK
Vanna White was on 'Price Is Right' in the '80s much before she became a TV icon — and it didn't end well
Like any struggling young actor in the 80s, White was looking for any opportunity to appear on TV.
Dec 9, 2024
Kansas man forgets his $1 million lottery ticket at a gas station — what the staff did was just unreal
ECONOMY & WORK
Kansas man forgets his $1 million lottery ticket at a gas station — what the staff did was just unreal
The man bought three tickets but left the last one at the counter and the man on the counter just checked it out of curiosity.
Dec 8, 2024
Tyler Perry has a bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
ECONOMY & WORK
Tyler Perry has a bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
Perry's comments about splitting bills and the women being the breadwinner did not go down well with many.
Dec 8, 2024