Richest Magicians In The World

Illusionist and escape artist Harry Houdini

Magicians are people who make things disappear in turn make money appear in their banks! While they possess impeccable abilities to make you question everything, they can't magically become rich and have put in years in years of work to become one of the most talked about magicians in the world. Most of these master magicians are from Las Vegas and earn huge sums of money every year. Today, we will be looking at the world's richest magicians who earn a fortune with their amazing talent.

1. David Copperfield

Illusionist David Copperfield

The richest magician in the world is none other than David Copperfield who has a net worth of $1 billion. He earns close to $40-460 million per annum all thanks to the shows he performs each year at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. In July 2018, he officially hit billionaire status for the first time. Copperfield has performed for four decades and is known for his startling magic tricks, guest sports, and even his television special where he famously made the Statue of Liberty disappear.

2. Penn & Teller

Magicians Penn Jillette (L) and Teller of Penn & Teller

The American duo Penn & Teller have a combined net worth of somewhere around $400 million. The duo have performed together since the late 70s and are known for incorporating comedy in their shows. They have been featured in many television and stage shows. The pair has also co-written three books while Penn alone has authored four more. The two of them received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the year 2013. They are also the men behind the video game "Desert Bus" which has gained a following over the years.

3. Siegfried and Roy

Siegfried (L) & Roy pose with a white tiger

The former magician duo had a combined net worth of $120 million. They started their career in Europe and became American citizens in the year 1988. Their work was showcased in a world-famous Las Vegas show that ran for over three decades up until 2003. Roy passed away in 2020 from COVID-19 and Siegfried Fischbacher died on January 13, 2021, at the age of 81 from cancer. At the peak of their careers, the duo was earning around $60 million per year in revenue.

4. Lance Burton

Magician Lance Burton

American magician Lance Burton has a net worth of $100 million and is perhaps the youngest on the list today. He started with magic at the tender age of 5 after he volunteered at a magic show at his mother's company's Christmas party. He has appeared 10 times with Johnny Carson as host and then with Jay Leno. He was the youngest American to ever win the Grand Prix of the 1982 FILM competition. Lance Burton has won two Magician of the Year awards from the Academy of Magical Arts and also the 1998 Blackstone Theatre Award.

5. Criss Angel Mindfreak

Illusionist Criss Angel

The American illusionist, magician, and musician has a net worth of 50 million dollars. He starred in and is also the creator of the show "Criss Angel Mindfreak" which ran from 2005 to 2010. He has appeared on many television shows like, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "The Megan Mullally Show, "Larry King Live," and "The Oprah Winfrey Show." Angel has also authored a book in 2007.

6. Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris

Yes, this may come as a surprise to many but it's true that Neil Patrick Harris is also a magician who has even served as the President of the Board of Directors of Hollywood's Magic Castle. Harris has also bagged the Tannen's Magic Louis Award in 2006 and has also hosted the 2008 World Magic Awards. He has showcased his magical talent on shows like "TheEllenShow". Outside of magic he has also been involved in the video game industry and has voiced many game characters.

7. David Blaine

David Blain

The famous American illusionist rose to fame by performing incredible stunts. David Blaine is a well-known endurance artist who is friends with A-listed actor Leonardo DiCaprio. In a typical year, he bags somewhere around $5 million by performing shows in Las Vegas. He has also appeared in specials like, "David Blaine: Real or Magic," which was directed by Mathew Akers and showed him performing magic for celebrities. Blaine has performed for presidents, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama in the Oval Office.

8. Hans Klok

Magician Hans Klok

The Dutch illusionist Hans Klok and actor was born in Purmerend, the Netherlands in the year 1969. He started performing magic from an early age and even won the Grand Prix of the Netherlands and the Henk Vermeijden Cup in 1990. He made the 2006 FIFA World Cup Trophy appear out of thin air in a glass cage. Klok has set a world record for the number of illusions performed in the five minutes. The magicians have starred in the short De D van Dag and have appeared in more than 50 shows on TV. As of 2023, Hans Klok's net worth is around $25 Million.

9. Uri Geller

Paranormalist Uri Geller

Uri Geller is an internationally known illusionist and television personality who is best known for bending spoons and making claims of possessing psychic powers. He reportedly has a Cadillac covered in bent silverware that was donated to him by other celebs such as the Spice Girls and even John Lennon. Geller rose to fame in the 1970s with his spoon-bending shows. He has performed many times on television on shows like, "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" and "The Merv Griffin Show." As of 2023, his net worth is around $20 million.

10. The Amazing Johnathan

The Amazing Johnathan

The Amazing Johnathan was an American stand-comedian and magician who had a net worth of $15 million at the time of his death in 2022. For more than a decade he headlined in Las Vegas year-round. He was known to open the members-only drive-in movie theater the Amazing Underground in Las Vegas. There are two documentaries based on his life called, "Always Amazing: The True Story of the Life, Death, and Return of The Amazing Johnathan" (2018) and "The Amazing Johnathan Documentary" (2019).

