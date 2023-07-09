In the realm of corporate leadership, some CEOs command astronomical salaries, making headlines with their eye-watering compensation packages. Contrary to popular belief, not all of these high-earners are at the helm of major tech companies. Surprisingly, executives at Pinterest, Peloton, and Hertz out-earned Tim Cook, Apple's renowned CEO. A recent analysis by the Wall Street Journal revealed the top 10 highest-paid CEOs in the U.S. for 2022, providing a fascinating glimpse into the world of executive compensation.

Image Source: GettyImages

The rankings were compiled by C-Suite Comp, a data analytics firm that tracks executive compensation at nearly 4,000 publicly traded companies in the U.S. The analysis took into account various components of CEOs' compensation, including salaries, bonuses, perks, and stock options. It's worth noting that stock options and restricted stock play a significant role in executives' compensation, with their value subject to fluctuations.

While the highest-paid CEOs dominate headlines, it's essential to consider the broader landscape of executive compensation. As mentioned by CNBC, The median pay for CEOs in the S&P 500 dropped slightly from $14.7 million in 2021 to $14.5 million in 2022. In contrast, the average U.S. worker earned approximately $56,000, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This stark disparity between executive and worker compensation continues to be a topic of concern and debate.

Leading the pack of highest-paid CEOs in 2022 was Stephen Schwarzman, the CEO of Blackstone, with a staggering total compensation package of $253 million. Not far behind was Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company, who took home $226 million. Stephen Scherr of Hertz secured the third spot, earning a total compensation of $182 million. The list also featured Barry McCarthy of Peloton with $168 million, Michael Rapino of Live Nation with $139 million, Safra Catz of Oracle with $138 million, Douglas Ingram of Sarepta Therapeutics with $125 million, Bill Ready of Pinterest with $123 million, Kiwi Camara of CS Disco with $110 million, and Tim Cook of Apple with $99 million.

Image Source: GettyImages/John Moore

Bill Ready, who assumed the role of Pinterest CEO in June 2022, received a significant portion of his pay, approximately $101 million, in the form of stock options. These options were awarded as part of his hiring agreement the previous year. However, according to the Wall Street Journal, Ready is not expected to receive any additional equity in the first four years of his tenure at Pinterest.

Oracle's Safra Catz stands out as the sole woman among the top 10 highest-paid CEOs. Despite the share of female Fortune 500 CEOs reaching an all-time high in 2022, Catz has consistently been one of the highest-paid tech CEOs and female executives since assuming her position in 2014.

Image Source: LinkedIn/Oracle

Understanding the individuals behind the numbers can provide valuable insights into their leadership philosophies. Stephen Schwarzman, known for his role at Blackstone, has played a significant part in transforming the private equity firm into a global powerhouse. Sundar Pichai, at the helm of Alphabet, has focused on innovation and expanding Google's reach across various sectors. Safra Catz has been instrumental in Oracle's growth and success, overseeing the company's operations and strategy.

Cover Image Source: GettyImages | Justin Sullivan Staff

Recent quotes from these CEOs further showcase their perspectives. Stephen Schwarzman has emphasized the importance of being resilient and adaptable in the face of challenges, highlighting the need for continuous learning. Sundar Pichai has spoken about Google's commitment to privacy and data security, emphasizing the company's responsibility to protect user information. Safra Catz has expressed her belief in the power of technology to transform industries and the world at large.

