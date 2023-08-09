 From CEOs to Novelists, Here’s a List of The 10 Richest Women in Business in 2023

Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

While there's still no woman featured in the world's top 10 wealthiest people, many indicators still tell us how women have been doing better than ever! The number of women billionaires is on the rise and they may fill the top spots soon. Here's an account of the wealthiest women in business in the world as of August 2023.

With a staggering net worth of $89.4 billion, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the wealthiest woman on earth. The Bettencourt Meyers family owns a quarter of L'Oreal stock which reported saw fantastic growth in the last decade. The family comes in at 11th position among the richest people listed by Forbes. Francoise has been on the board of the company since 1997 and is the current chairperson of the makeup firm.

Alice Walton is the only daughter of Sam Walton who was the founder of the retail giant, Walmart. Her net worth is somewhere around $63.9 billion. Walton is focused on curating art and owns an elaborate art collection that is worth hundreds of millions of dollars. She currently holds the post of chairperson. She did not join her family business right away but rather chose to work as an equity analyst for the First Commerce Group. She has also worked as a broker for E.F. Hutton.

The widow of Philanthropist David Koch, Julia Koch owns a 42% stake in Koch Industries, the second largest private company in the U.S. David Koch's older brother is the chairman of the company and also owns a 42% stake. She is currently worth around $52.7 billion. The billionaire is known for her philanthropy, style, work, and generosity. Julia Koch met her would-be husband back in 1991 via a blind date and the two tied the knot after five years of dating. Apart from the stake, she is also known to have an elaborate real estate portfolio.

She is the fourth richest woman in the world and owns one-third of the world's biggest candy-maker company, Mars. The company was originally founded by her grandfather. She worked for the company for over 2 decades and served on the board until 2016. She was also the president of the food product group until 2001. Born in 1939, the philanthropist has donated to a number of causes, including the U.S. Equestrian Team, the National Archives, and the Washington National Opera. She has a net worth of $38.81 billion.

The ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Mackenzie Scott made it to the billionaire's list after Jeff Bozos transferred 25% of his Amazon Stakes to her as a part of the divorce settlement. She now owns 4% of his company. Scott's net worth is somewhere around 37.43 billion. The American novelist is now the 5th wealthiest woman in the world. She was one of the first employees of the company and was heavily involved in operation but she decided to step away after 1996 and focus on her family and literary career.

American physician and billionaire has a net worth of $35.80 billion and famously backed Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign in 2016. She is also the publisher of the newspaper called Israel Hayon. She has a degree in Microbiology and Genetics. Before marrying Sheldon Adelson served in the army service as a doctor. After her husband passed away in 2021, she became the owner of the casino company in Las Vegas.

Rinehart is the Executive Chairman of the privately owned mineral exploration and extraction company which was founded by her father. Born in Australia, she spent her initial years studying at the University of Sydney, before dropping out to work with her father at Hancock Prospecting. Gina Rinehart's net worth is somewhere around $26.82 billion. She has since overseen the expansion of the company and has been instrumental in the boom of the company.

The German billionaire, Sussane Klatten is the daughter of Herbert Quandt who owned the pharmaceutical and chemicals manufacturing company, Altana and she is worth $25.04 billion. Upon her father's passing, she inherited a 50.1% stake in the company. She currently serves on the board and has helped the company become a world-class corporation in the German DAX list of 30 companies.

Fontbona is the widow of Andrónico Luksic Abaroa, from whom she inherited Antofagasta PLC. Her net worth is somewhere around $23 billion at the time of writing. She is currently the wealthiest person in Chile and the third wealthiest in Latin America. Following the death of her husband, she has taken control of the company and has managed to make their family business grow. She played a pivotal role in turning the business into the second-largest bank in Chile.

Abigail Johnson is the granddaughter of late Edward C. Johnson II who was the founder of the Investment firm called Fidelity Investments. She is currently worth $16 billion. Since 2014, Abigail Johnson has been serving as the president and CEO of the company. The family currently owns around 49% of the company out of which she owns around 24%. Apart from this she also served on the board of Breakthrough Energy Ventures.