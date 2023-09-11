Rock stars and their acts leading to reprimands and arrests

Image Source: iStockphoto

Also Read: Iconic Stars and Their Tragic Financial Downfalls

Rock stars have a long history of pushing boundaries, both on and off the stage. Their rebellious spirit often led to headline-grabbing incidents, leaving fans and the world astonished. From trashing hotel rooms to reckless driving and even drug-related offenses, these ten embarrassing rock-star arrests are cautionary tales of fame's dark side.

1. Jim Morrison

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

The "Doors"' charismatic frontman, Jim Morrison, was no stranger to controversy but his arrest for asking a provocative question to a crowd takes the cake. During a disastrous concert in Miami on March 2, 1969, Morrison allegedly asked, "Do you want to see my cock?" The ensuing media frenzy and public outrage led to an arrest warrant for Morrison. He was later sentenced to six months in jail for indecent exposure and "open profanity." Although he died before his appeal was resolved. In 2010, Florida Governor Charlie Crist posthumously pardoned Morrison.

Also Read: From Samuel L. Jackson To Steve Carell, 10 Actors Who Found Success Later In Life

2. David Lee Roth

David Lee Roth attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center/Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Also Read: Meet Celebs Who Love Their Wheels and Have Created the Most Exquisite Car Collections

In a surprising turn of events, former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth found himself arrested on April 16, 1993, for attempting to buy a five-dollar bag of marijuana in Washington Square Park. It was a shocking incident that tarnished Roth's career, at least, until the release of his 2002 VHS tape, "Diamond Dave's No Holds Bar-B-Que."

3. Ol’ Dirty Bastard

Dirt McGirt aka Ol' Dirty Bastard/ GettyImages/ Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage

Wu-Tang Clan member Ol’ Dirty Bastard had his share of legal troubles, but one bizarre arrest stands out. On October 28, 2000, ODB was apprehended in the drive-thru of a Philadelphia McDonald's. A policewoman recognized him while he signed autographs in the parking lot. The officer's son was a fan and that recognition led to ODB's arrest.

4. Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson performs in concert during Farm Aid at Coastal Credit Union Music Park /Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images

Willie Nelson's tour bus was pulled over in 2006 during a routine inspection in Louisiana. To everyone's surprise, they found a pound and a half of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms on board. Although the stash was enough for a felony charge, Nelson got away with a misdemeanor since four others claimed ownership. He later faced another pot bust in 2010 in Texas.

5. Paul McCartney

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons



In 1980, while preparing for Wings' first tour of Japan, Paul McCartney made a grave mistake by bringing eight ounces of high-grade cannabis in his suitcase. His arrest led to a nine-day stay in Tokyo's Narcotics Detention Center, the cancellation of Wings' Japanese tour, and the eventual breakup of the band.

6. Keith Moon

Drummer Keith Moon (1947 - 1978) of English rock group The Who/Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images

The Who's legendary drummer, Keith Moon made headlines on his 21st (technically 20th) birthday when he was arrested for causing chaos at a Flint, Michigan Holiday Inn. Moon and his antics resulted in trashed rooms, exploded toilets, and even a Lincoln Continental in the swimming pool. The Holiday Inn chain sent the Who a $24,000 bill for damages and banned them from their motels.

7. Mick Jagger, Brian Jones, and Bill Wyman

Group shot of English rock and roll band The Rolling Stones, 1968/Photo by Mark and Colleen Hayward/Redferns

While Keith Richards often took the spotlight for legal issues, Mick Jagger, Brian Jones, and Bill Wyman had their moment of embarrassment. During a stop at a gas station in East Ham, U.K., they asked to use the restroom. When the attendant refused, Jagger exclaimed, "We'll piss anywhere, man!" This incident cost them a small fine but enhanced their rebellious reputation.

8. Chris Robinson

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

The Black Crowes' frontman, Chris Robinson faced legal trouble in 1991 after an incident at a Denver-area 7-Eleven. He got into an argument with a woman who asked, "Who are the Black Crowes?" and ended up spitting on her before leaving with unpaid beer. Robinson pleaded no contest to assault and disturbing the peace.

9. Jerry Lee Lewis

Jerry Lee Lewis performs on stage at the London Rock'n'Roll Show/Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images

Jerry Lee added a particularly colorful entry to his extensive rap sheet in the wee hours of November 23, 1976, when he drove to the Memphis home of his former Sun Records labelmate Elvis Presley and demanded entry. "Get on the goddamn phone," Lewis ordered Harold Lloyd, Elvis' first cousin who was on guard duty that night at the Graceland gates. "Call up there and tell Elvis I wanna visit with him. Who the hell does he think he is? Tell him the Killer's here to see him." The impromptu Killer-King summit was thwarted by Lloyd who noted that Lewis was raving drunk and waving around a .38 derringer pistol and wisely opted to call the cops. It took five police officers to extract Lewis from his Lincoln Continental but not before he'd smashed one of the car's windows with an empty champagne bottle.

10. Johnny Cash

Close-up portrait of American country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash (1932 - 2003)/Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Whether he was picking flowers on private property (as some have claimed) or just strolling to the store for cigarettes, Johnny Cash found himself out well past Starkville, Mississippi's city curfew on the night of May 11, 1965, undeniably inebriated. Tossed into the local jail to sober up, Cash repeatedly kicked his cell door until he broke one of his big toes. The Man in Black, known for his iconic songs and appearances on television and sitcoms, including memorable performances on "The Johnny Cash Show," at least, extracted a good song from the incident—"Starkville City Jail." His cellmate, a 15-year-old boy arrested for public intoxication received a couple of keepsakes when Cash, right before his release, growled, "Here's a souvenir. I'm Johnny Cash."

More from MARKETREALIST

With Fame Accessible to All Via Social Media, Meet Viral Sensations Who Have Gone Mainstream

These 10 Landmark Music Copyright Cases Highlighted the Importance of Protecting an Artist's Work