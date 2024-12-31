This 'Price is Right' contestant won a massive $1 million. And, she did that in just 8 seconds.

She surprised herself as well as the audience by winning such a big amount so quickly.

With thrilling games, an excited crowd, and a host that delivers punchlines consistently, "The Price is Right" is known for the energy on the show. It doesn’t matter how much a contestant wins but the enthusiasm is visible in their celebrations which may even go overboard. That’s what happened on a 2008 episode of the show when a player named Cynthia shocked herself and the audience in the studio by winning $1 million in a matter of 8 seconds.

The game being played at the time was called Clock Game. The contestant has 30 seconds to guess the prices of two items correctly. Host Drew Carey helped them out in their attempt by stating whether the price they mentioned was lower or higher than the correct answer. If the contestant can guess the prices of both items, they win the mammoth $1 million cash prize.

The moment when Cynthia won $1 million on "The Price is Right". (Image source: YouTube | CBS)

Cynthia started the game off in the strongest way possible. The first item was a sofa worth $899. It only took her a second to guess correctly and had nine more seconds to win the lucrative prize. The next item on the agenda was an exercise cycle worth $999. It took her a few guesses but Cynthia eventually guessed the price correctly before the 10-second mark, and that was all she needed.

With confetti raining down from the ceiling and an excited Drew Carey repeatedly saying, “You won a million bucks,” Cynthia ran around the stage in jubilation. It is undoubtedly one of the most memorable moments in the show’s history. The million bucks all that she won that day either. According to Collider, Cynthia’s total earnings from that episode was $1,089,017. While seven-figure winners on the show are rare, she was not the first to do it.

Not the first $1 million winner on "The Price is Right"

Much like Cynthia, Adam Rose was also a contestant on “The Price is Right” in 2008. He was the first ever to win a seven-figure cash prize on the show. According to Looper, Rose had been sitting outside the set in the CBS parking lot all night to be one of the first audience members to be interviewed by the producers. Thankfully, his hard work paid off in every way.

Rose made it to the contestant’s row after being called by Carey after which he advanced to the next round by guessing the price of a treadmill correctly. He then moved on to the Grand Game and won $20,000. He was one of the two contestants in Showcase Showdown and won $1,000. On his final hurdle, Rose was asked to guess the price of a Cadillac Convertible.

The contestant guessed $83,475 which was just $880 off the actual price. It was a better answer than his competitor's on that day and won him a million dollars. Rose carved his name in television history that day as he became the first-ever “Price is Right” player to win that kind of money.