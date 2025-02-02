ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest blamed for accepting player's bizarre way of saying a Texas city

Some have even called out Ryan Seacrest for awarding the win despite the incorrect pronounciation.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing host Ryan Seacrest and the contestant on "Wheel of Fortune." (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshots showing host Ryan Seacrest and the contestant on "Wheel of Fortune." (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

There have been instances on “Wheel of Fortune” where contestants have lost out on prizes after not saying a word correctly, and hosts have also faced flak for judging them too harshly. But now fans are unhappy about the new host Ryan Seacrest letting a contestant get away with mispronouncing the name of a city in Texas that appeared as part of a puzzle. In an earlier episode of the show, a contestant named Alicia Sagle faced the puzzle in the first round’s 'On The Map' category. The answer to it was, “Dallas, Houston, and Lubbock, Texas” but she pronounced Lubbock as ‘Loo-bach,’ as per TV Insider. In spite of that, Seacrest awarded her the win and $1,900.

This didn't go down well with some of the fans on social media and led to a heated debate online. “I would not have accepted that mangling of Lubbock, Wheel of Fortune,” a user Rocco C. wrote on X. “Lady pronounced Lubbock as "loo-bach" on wheel of fortune and if I didn't have a sleeping baby in my arms I'd cackkkkkkkle,” user Ellie Banks quipped.

 

Whether she deserved to be awarded the prize money for that answer is up for debate but one cannot deny that the rest of Alicia’s performance on the show was impressive. By the time she made it to the bonus round, she had earned $22,020 cash and a trip to New York City. She had the chance to triple her cash winnings in the bonus round. She had chosen the ‘What Are You Doing’ category and was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E in the puzzle.

Alicia then chose D, C, G, and O as her three consonants and one vowel. The puzzle now read, “____NG T_E RO_NDS.” With 10 seconds on the board, she guessed multiple answers but none of them were correct. When the answer “making the rounds,” she held her head in disappointment after missing out on $40,000. But she was still happy as she walked away with a good amount of money.

 

The issue of pronunciation came up on “Wheel of Fortune” before as well. Only back then, the tables were turned. Pat Sajak was the host of the popular game show at the time and a contestant named Renne was facing a puzzle that read “SE_EN S__NS _-S__MM_NG.” The correct answer was, “Seven swans a-swimming” and that’s exactly what Renne said. However, she was not awarded the win. That was because she pronounced the word ‘swimming’ as ‘swimmin’ which caused widespread discontent among users on social media. One X user believed that the show was biased against Southerners since Renee had a Southern accent as per ABC News. Others believed that she was simply cheated out of winning for something so trivial that it couldn’t even be considered an error.

 

Back then, fans called for such pronunciation errors to be ignored if the answer was correct. Now, the opposite has become a reason behind an outrage as fans have taken offense to the name of a city not being pronounced correctly even though it is the correct answer.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert reveals the value of her dad's watches
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert reveals the value of her dad's watches
Watches have always been valuable items but this woman had no idea just how much these ones were.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest blamed for accepting player's bizarre way of saying a Texas city
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest blamed for accepting player's bizarre way of saying a Texas city
Some have even called out Ryan Seacrest for awarding the win despite the incorrect pronounciation.
2 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after expert reveals the staggering value of his item
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after expert reveals the staggering value of his item
Items from the Olympics usually end up in some museum but this one was different and unexpected.
3 hours ago
'Price is Right’ contestant who calls herself the ‘Original Karen’ gets blamed for her 'ugly' strategy
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right’ contestant who calls herself the ‘Original Karen’ gets blamed for her 'ugly' strategy
The strategy is considered unpleasant by a lot of fans since it involves cutting down another player's chances instead of making a better bid.
4 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks woman's buzzer after she breaks a rule: "Stop hitting your..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks woman's buzzer after she breaks a rule: "Stop hitting your..."
The veteran host proved his worth as an unbiased judge of the popular game show.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' fans call a model 'fake' after how she reacted during TV segment: "I find her..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans call a model 'fake' after how she reacted during TV segment: "I find her..."
Although things in the studio went down smoothly, people highlighted issues on Reddit.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Porsche but fans think Drew Carey helped her with a clear hint
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Porsche but fans think Drew Carey helped her with a clear hint
The veteran host loves to see the contestants win and he made a young woman's day for sure.
1 day ago
Shopper warns others on why she never keeps items in Costco cardboard boxes: "Unless you want..."
COSTCO
Shopper warns others on why she never keeps items in Costco cardboard boxes: "Unless you want..."
Some notions just sound too scary and real to simply ignore them as unverified.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers unhappy with one thing they noticed about Ryan Seacrest: "Pat was so..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers unhappy with one thing they noticed about Ryan Seacrest: "Pat was so..."
It's important to remember that it has only been a few months for Ryan Seacrest in his role as host.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to teen founder who started a slime business from his garage
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to teen founder who started a slime business from his garage
Any product can be a success if it can used and marketed in the right way and this kid has proven it.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant and her mother end up on the floor while celebrating in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant and her mother end up on the floor while celebrating in wild TV moment
The cast of the show seemed dumbfounded and helpless as this was unfolding before their eyes.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey watches in disbelief after a bizarre stage mishap gets aired
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey watches in disbelief after a bizarre stage mishap gets aired
Mishaps are a part of gameshows but few of them are ever caught on camera.
3 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost makes the model fall after winning car in wild celebration
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost makes the model fall after winning car in wild celebration
The popular game show has always had contestants who aren't able to handle the excitement.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced Vanna White said a cuss word on live TV: "I swear she says..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced Vanna White said a cuss word on live TV: "I swear she says..."
White did apologize in the comments but it wasn't for something viewers thought she said.
4 days ago
Mark Cuban offers teen founder $400,000 deal on ‘Shark Tank’ — then asked her to meet his daughters
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers teen founder $400,000 deal on ‘Shark Tank’ — then asked her to meet his daughters
Cuban doesn't usually get emotional, which made this a special episode of "Shark Tank."
4 days ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells RuPaul 'This is not how you play' after hearing his answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells RuPaul 'This is not how you play' after hearing his answer
Harvey was unable to believe what just happened and stood there staring at the screen.
5 days ago
Walmart customer buys Great Value soda. Then, she noticed something odd on the label: "They can put..."
WALMART
Walmart customer buys Great Value soda. Then, she noticed something odd on the label: "They can put..."
Thousands of people have faith in Walmart products but one should always be careful before buying.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest tells contestant 'you can squeeze me' after major win
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest tells contestant 'you can squeeze me' after major win
The host was lauded by fans for being a sport and joining the contestant in his moment of joy.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a brutal joke on contestant after she misses out on $200,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a brutal joke on contestant after she misses out on $200,000
Sometimes even a seasoned host can't help himself from taking an underhanded jab for a few laughs.
5 days ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey brutally roasts Meghan Trainor for her weird 'towel' answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey brutally roasts Meghan Trainor for her weird 'towel' answer
Steve Harvey has been known for his jibes whenever someone comes up with a stupid answer.
6 days ago