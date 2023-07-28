 Rihanna's Net Worth of $1.7 Billion is a Mix of Music and Beauty Products

Rihanna is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated artists of the 21st century, and rightfully so. The celebrity started out as a singer in 2003 and is still rocking the world with her mellifluous voice, but today she is much more than just one profession with a list of exhaustive accolades. The billionaire performer's success is definitely attributed to her lengthy music career but now she makes most of her fortune from outside the studio.

Her Makeup Line, Fenty Beauty is known to be one of the most inclusive cosmetic brands that we have had in a while and has inspired many others to create products keeping a wider spectrum of audience in mind. According to Forbes, in 2020, the brand reported over $550 million in revenue. Another, very recent earning report by LVMH stated that the brand has doubled its revenue ever since. Here's a look at her journey as an entrepreneur and her net worth.

What is Rihanna's net worth?

The Barbados-born singer has an astounding net worth of $1.7 billion, making her the richest female music artist in the world. Fenty Beauty accounts for a large portion of her net worth which she created in partnership with luxury giant LVMH. The brand generates more than $100 million in revenue per year as of now. Rihanna still owns around 50% of the brand. Apart from this, she also owns a lingerie brand called Savage X Fenty which is currently worth around $1 billion, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Image Source: David Becker/Getty Images

What is Rihanna's salary?

Rihanna earns around $40 to $80 million from her empire, per CelebrityNetWorth. Between 2018 and 2019 the singer reportedly earned close to $60 million and between FY 2019 and FY 2020, she earned $45 million. As per Parade, she earns anywhere from $40 million to about $70 million in a single year.

A look into Rihanna's brand endorsements

According to Rihanna's website, she has designed several collections for many brands like Armani and River Island. A few years ago, the superstar collaborated with MAC Cosmetics. She also had other deals with Dior, Balmain, Gucci, Manolo Blahnik, Louis Vuitton, CoverGirl, Chopard, Stance, and Samsung. She was also named the creative director for Puma in 2014 and created lines that did really well for both the brand and herself.

Fenty Beauty: The empire that made Rihanna a billionaire

Launched back in 2017, Fenty Beauty is popular for its inclusivity introducing more than 50 shades in its foundation line, a pioneering step in the beauty industry. The brand sales were valued at $72 million, in just one month of release. In the United Kingdom, the brand became Harvey Nichols' biggest launch ever.

Fenty Beauty won many accolades over the years, the brand was added to Time magazine's list of 25 best inventions in its maiden year alongside, InSight, Apple iPhone X, Nike Pro Hijab, and Tesla Model 3. At a time when brands used to come up with 12 shades at most, Rihanna entered the market with 40 shades and expanded it to 50 within a year.

The brand did not need much marketing as it did really well and social media platforms like TikTok did the marketing for the brand. The more people raved, the more people bought. However, there were some ads that were released, for instance, in 2018 the brand released an ad featuring the rapper Saweetie that showed women getting ready to attend the Super Bowl. The brand is often praised for being priced extremely well and catering to many.

