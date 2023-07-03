There's always confusion surrounding what will be open on every federal holiday. A big part of celebrating Independence Day is spending it with your family. Many plan to watch fireworks and enjoy barbecues, but for others, simple dining out is the way to go. We are happy to break it to you that all the popular food chains have plans to stay operational this Fourth of July.

This Day of Patriotism became a quintessential holiday for all Americans in 1776. Since then the tradition of watching fireworks and parades while enjoying a picnic with your loved one has been the routine of every American family on this day. Keeping the sentiments of an average consumer in mind, the businesses stay operational on this day of the year which also helps them bring in great revenue for the companies.

This year Independence Day Falls on a Tuesday, allowing many to enjoy a long weekend. Many companies allowed employees to take both Monday and Tuesday off so that they can spend some precious time with their loved ones, feasting and doing what every family does on Independence Day.

Pexels | Rdne Stock Project

McDonald's: Most McDonald's locations will stay open this independence day. Having said that, it's always a good idea to check the hours before going with the help of a McDonald's restaurant locator.

Starbucks: While all Starbucks have planned to stay operational this Independence Day, the store hours will vary from place to place. Here's where you can get more details on the store hours.

Dunkin' Donuts: Stores will remain open this Independence Day so that you are not short on donuts, here's where you can check the store hours for particular locations.

Chick-fil-A: The store will remain open this Independence Day with shorter operational hours. You can look for the store hours for a specific location here.

Applebee's: The casual dining chain will be open on July 4th, hours may be shorter than usual, check the timings here.

Wendy's: Yes, most of the fast food chain's outlets will be open on July 4th, here's where you can check the store hours for any specific location.

Whataburger: The stores will be operational this Independence Day in case you don't want to make the burgers at home this year.

Pexels | RDNE Stock project

IHOP: Most stores will be open on July 4th.

Zaxby's: As per the website, most locations will be operational, check the store hours here.

Krispy Kreme: More Donuts! Stores will be open during regular hours for all locations on July 4th.

Olive Garden: Nobody can stop you from enjoying your meal here. Stores will remain open on July 4th.

What About the Stock Market?

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will remain closed for Independence Day celebrations. The New York Stock Exchange will shut at 1:00 p.m. on July 3 and the bond market will close by 2:00 p.m. the same day.

Getty Images | Mario Tama

Target: For Target lovers, there's absolutely zero reason to fret, the store will be open at normal hours on July 4th.

Walmart: It will be open on July 4th, here's where you can check the store hours.

Costco: Unfortunately, the warehouse store will remain closed, so make sure to grab all you need. Ensure to refuel or check the tire pressure or grab the last-minute party essential all while you've still got time.

Kroger: The retail company's stores will be operating under normal store hours.

Publix: Yes it will be open. However, it's important to note that the pharmacies will remain shut on this Independence Day.

