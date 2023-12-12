What Was Baseball Legend Tim Wakefield's Net Worth?

Name Tim Wakefield Net Worth $20 Million Salary NA Sources of Income Baseball Gender Male Date of Birth Aug 2, 1966 - Oct 1, 2023 Age 57 years Nationality American Profession Baseball player

American baseball player Tim Wakefield was known for his gameplay and was the winner of the World Series championships in 2004 and 2007 as well as 2010. He also received the Roberto Clemente Award. Wakefield retired as a baseball knuckleball pitcher at age 45 after 19 seasons in MLB. At the time he was the oldest active player in the major leagues. He won his 200th career game in 2011. His net worth at the time was around $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

His net worth was built following many years of hard work on the baseball field. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he earned around $55 million in salary alone. He began his career in 1988 and was chosen in the eighth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He later went on to lead the Carolina League in starts and innings pitched in 1990. He later began his 1992 season with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. He continued his amazing gameplay in his MLB debut and finished the 1992 season by winning the National League Rookie Pitcher of the Year Award. He later served as the Pirates' Opening Day starter in the 1993 season.

He started struggling a bit during this time and was demoted to Double-A. He was soon recalled in September and spent the entirety of 1994 with the Triple-A Bisons. He was released from the Pirates and was signed by the Boston Red Sox, he then began with the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox and had an excellent debut season with the team. He later moved to the Red Sox's starting rotation and the team even reached the ALCS to face the New York Yankees. After his MLB career, he joined the regional sports network called NESN, where he was seen covering Red Sox games as a studio analyst. However, he was soon diagnosed with cancer which slowed his TV career.

Tim Wakefield was born in Melbourne, Florida, on August 2, 1966. As a teenager, he went to the Eau Gallie High School. He later attended the Florida Institute of Technology where he was part of the college baseball team, the Panthers. He has a house in Indian Harbor which he bought for $1,825,000. He was also a co-owner of a restaurant in Pembroke which was called Turner's Yard.

He was an evangelical Christian. He was married to Stacy Stover and the two had two children Trevor and Brianna. He passed away on October 1, 2023 following a seizure that was the result of his brain cancer. He was 57.

What was the cause of death for Tim Wakefield?

He died at the age of 57 from a seizure that stemmed from brain cancer.

What happened to Tim Wakefield?

He died on October 1, 2023, of Brain Cancer.

What was Tim Wakefield famous for?

He was known for being a baseball knuckleball pitcher.

Is Tim Wakefield in the Hall of Fame?

He was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2016.

How old was Tim Wakefield when retired?

He was around 45 when he retired. He was the oldest player in baseball at the time.