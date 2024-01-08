Name Truman Capote Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Writing, Acting, etc. Gender Male Date of Birth Sep 30, 1924 Date of Death Aug 25, 1984 Age 59 years Nationality United States of America Profession Writer, Novelist, Screenwriter, Actor, Playwright

Also Read: Bill Lawrence Co-Created Hits Like 'Scrubs' and 'Ted Lasso'; What's His Net Worth?

American writer and screenwriter Truman Capote was best known for his works like "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and "In Cold Blood." Truman had a difficult upbringing. He started writing short stories, and got recognition after he penned the short story "Miriam" in 1945. He passed away in 1984 at the age of 59. His net worth at the time of his death was around $10 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Truman Capote | Getty Images | John Downing

Most of Capote's net worth is attributed to his writing. He made a killing when his famous book, "Breakfast at Tiffany's" was adapted into a movie.

Also Read: What is Greta Gerwig's Husband and Filmmaker Noah Baumbach's Net Worth?

He had begun working in the art department of the New Yorker as a copyboy and remained there for more than two years before he was fired for upsetting poet Robert Frost. After this, he took up writing as his main job and penned several short stories which went on to become known in the coming years. Some of his early works include "My Side of the Matter," "Miriam", and "Shut a Final Door." These stories were later published in many magazines including, Mademoiselle, Story, and Harper's Bazaar.

Following the success of his short story, "Miriam," Capote signed a contract with Random House in the late 40s. Given a $1,500 advance, he wrote the novel, "Other Voices, Other Rooms." The semi-autobiographical tale of the author's childhood in Alabama became hugely successful, landed on the New York Best Seller List, and retained the position for nine weeks straight.

Also Read: Cheech Marin Is One-Half of the Comedy Duo 'Cheech and Chong'; How Rich Is He?

The success of "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and "In Cold Blood"

In 1958, Capote released one of his most famous works, "Breakfast at Tiffany's", which was later adapted into a film and the titular role was played by the legendary Audrey Hepburn in 1961.

Then came "In Cold Blood" which was inspired by an article that he had read in the New York Times in 1959. The book chronicles the inexplicable murder of a Kansas family at their farm home. The book became a huge hit and became a worldwide bestseller. The book was soon adapted into the Oscar-nominated film directed by Richard Brooks. He has also written short stories like "Grass Harp," and "Terminal Station."

"In Cold Blood" author Truman Capote | Getty Images | George Rose

Capote was openly gay and dated many famous men including fellow writer Jack Dunphy and professor Newton Arvin. He was known for his extravagant life. In the '70s, he purchased a home in Palm Springs, California. He later became a heavy user of drugs and indulged in heavy drinking. He suffered a seizure that required hospitalization and passed away in 1984 from liver disease. He died at the home of his old friend Joanne Carson, an ex-wife of late-night TV host Johnny Carson. Unfortunately, Capote could never really overcome his dependence on drugs and eventually died at the age of 59.

Truman Capote won the O. Henry Memorial Award for his short stories, “Miriam,” “Shut a Final Door,” and “The House of Flowers.” He also received the 1962 Edgar Award for Best Motion Picture Screenplay for "The Innocents" with William Archibald. "In Cold Blood" won him The 1966 Edgar Award for Best Fact Crime.

What is Truman Capote's most famous for?

He is best known for his works like, "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and "In Cold Blood."

What caused Truman Capote's death?

The cause of Capote's death was liver failure.

Why did Truman Capote talk like that?

Capote was known for his distinctive voice and child-like tonality.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Oscar-Winning Actress Kim Basinger's Net Worth?

What Is 'Cheers' Actor Ted Danson's Net Worth?