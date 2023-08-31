Name Zack Snyder Net Worth $60 million Gender Male DOB Mar 1, 1966 Age 57 Nationality United States of America Profession Film director, Film Producer, Screenwriter

American producer, film director, and screenwriter, Zack Snyder is renowned for his versatile portfolio. His association with Warner Bros. has led to iconic films like "300," "Watchmen," "Man of Steel" and "Justice League," many of which are adaptations of comic books. While not all his films have universally hit the mark, Snyder holds a prominent place in modern cinema. Snyder's current net worth is $60 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Image Source: Zack Snyder speaks during Netflix's Tudum/ Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

What are Zack Snyder's sources of income?

Income through the years

In March 2004, as the director of "Dawn of the Dead," Zack Snyder contributed to global box office sales of $103,450,000. Moving to July 2007, his involvement as the director and co-screenwriter for the movie "300" led to video sales amounting to $284,240,000 and a remarkable worldwide box office sales of $456,070,000, per The Richest.

In June 2011, Zack Snyder's contributions as the director, producer, and co-screenwriter for "Sucker Punch" amounted to video sales of $20,290,000. Likewise, in March 2011, the movie's global box office sales under his direction, production, and co-screenwriting reached $89,790,000.

In 2010, his directorial prowess extended to "Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole," resulting in video sales of $22,270,000 in December and worldwide box office earnings of $140,070,000 in September. In 2009, Snyder's directorial involvement in "Watchmen" led to video sales of $100,300,000 in July and worldwide box office sales of $186,980,000 in March.

Image Source: Director Zack Snyder attends the European Premiere of "Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice/ Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Earnings through "Wonder Women" and "Justice League"

In August 2017, Zack Snyder's roles as a producer and writer for "Wonder Woman" and as a director and writer for "Justice League" contributed to video sales of $151,540,000. During the same month, he earned an estimated salary of $10,000,000 for his involvement as a producer and writer for "Wonder Woman" as well as a separate $10,000,000 salary for directing "Justice League." Furthermore, in June 2017, the cumulative worldwide box office earnings from "Wonder Woman" (as producer and writer) and "Justice League" (as director and writer) reached an impressive $1,480,000,000.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

Justice League (2017)

Man of Steel (2013)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Rebel Moon (2023)

Army of the Dead (2021)

300 (2006)

Born on March 1st, 1966, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Zachary Edward Snyder grew up in Riverdale, Connecticut, within the realm of Christian Science. Following high school, he explored his passion for painting, later transitioning into filmmaking. This led him to pursue formal education in the field at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California. Zack Snyder is currently married to Deborah Snyder.

Image Source: Zack Snyder (L) and Deborah Snyder attend the 18th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel /Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Zack Snyder kickstarted his career as a commercial director. He burst onto the Hollywood stage with the debut of "Dawn of the Dead" in 2004, which became a box office triumph by raking in over $102 million against a $26 million budget. Garnering generally favorable reviews, "Dawn of the Dead" marked his initial hit. Building on this momentum, his subsequent film achieved even greater success. In 2006, he unveiled "300," his inaugural venture into comic book adaptation. Inspired by a miniseries penned by Frank Miller, the film's earnings soared past $456 million.

How old is Zack Snyder?

Zack Snyder is 57 years old (1966).

How many DC movies has Zack Snyder directed?

Zack Snyder directed "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Justice League" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League."

What is the name of Zack Snyder’s wife?

Zack Snyder has been married to Deborah Snyder since 2004.

