Name Willow Smith Net Worth $10 Million Salary $90,000 Annual Income $1 Million Sources Of Income Social Media Endorsements, Music Videos, and Business Investments Gender Female Date of Birth 31 October 2000 Age 22 Nationality American Profession Singer and Public Personality, Actress

Willow Smith's estimated net worth is around $10 million as of 2023, as per CA Knowledge. She gained traction for her voice and is now one of the rising actresses. She made her debut as a child actor in "I Am Legend", where she played the role of Marley Neville back in 2007. She has done more movies like "Kit Kittredge: An American Girl", which was released in 2008. She has also given her voice to the movie Madagascar: Escape 2 where she voiced the character of Baby Gloria. Her other notable works include "True Jackson, VP", "Red Table Talk", and "Red Table Talk."

She began her singing career in 2015 when she released her first album called Ardipithecus which launched under the record label of Roc Nation, Interscope. Her other albums are " Lately, I Feel Everything". "Coping Mechanism" and "Willow."

Her primary source of income is films. She also makes a lot from her appearances on tv shows and also by giving voice to shows. She has made a name for herself in the music industry and has already amassed a considerable fortune.

Inheritance

As per CA Club, Will Smith created a fund for his daughter with JP Morgon as soon as she was born. He has already transferred over $35 million from his estate to Willow's account. However, this money is not counted in her net worth as of now, as the documents say that she will become the full owner of the money once she gets married and has children.

A few years back in 2020, Willow Smith bought her first-ever house just before she turned 20. Willow Smith paid a cool $3.1 million for a home in Malibu. The house is spread across 3,000 square feet of area and sits on a hillside overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The house boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms and was built back in 2011. The garage has a Tesla charging station. The house is missing a pool but does have a patio and a raised deck. Smith bought the house in close proximity to her parent's house which is situated in the hills of Calabasas. Her first house is pretty modest but again, it's just the first of many.

Net Worth in 2023 $9 Million Net Worth in 2022 $9 Million Net Worth in 2021 $8 Million Net Worth in 2020 $7 Million Net Worth in 2019 $6 Million Net Worth in 2018 $5 Million

Instagram 11 Million Twitter 3. Million Facebook 9.2 Million

Willow Smith was born on October 31, 2000 to actor Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Her brother Jaden Smith is also a celebrated actor-musician and she also has another brother Willard Carroll. Willow started out as a singer in her childhood, which helped her start her career in showbiz.

Willow Smith was in movies like I Am Legend which received good responses from the audience and critics alike. Her songs like "Whip My Hair", and "Lately, I Feel Everything" became chart-toppers, including Billboard Hot 100 and The UK Singles Chart. She has been nominated for several awards over the years like MTV Europe Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and British LGBT Awards, as per CA Knowledge.

Who Is Willow Smith's Father?

She was born to famous actor Will Smith and Jada-Pinkett Smith.

Who Is Willow Smith Dating?

She is reportedly dating De'Wayne Jackson since September 2021.

Who Is Willow Smith Signed To?

She is signed to her mentor Jay-Z's record Label Nation and is the youngest artist to sign a label.

