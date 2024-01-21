Name Vinnie Jones Net Worth $10 Million Annual Income $1 Million + Source of Income Acting, sports Date of Birth January 5, 1965 Age 59 Years Gender Male Profession Actor, soccer player, singer Nationality British

Also Read: 'Gossip Girl' Star Leighton Meester is Also an Established Model; Here's Her Net Worth

Remembered for his work in "Snatch" and "The Midnight Meat Train," Vinnie Jones has earned a net worth of $10 million. He went from having a successful soccer career to making a name for himself in showbiz with appearances in projects like "Gone in 60 Seconds," "Extras," "X-Men: The Last Stand," "The Midnight Meat Train," "The Musketeers," and "NCIS: Los Angeles." In 1998, he also authored his memoir, "Vinnie: The Autobiography."

Vinnie Jones of England the former soccer star and Hollywood actor | Photo by David Cannon | Getty Images

Although acting has been Jones' main revenue-generating activity for decades, he started as a soccer player as a teenager. In 1984, he signed a semi-professional deal with Wealdstone of the Alliance Premier League. Here, he became part of the historic club that achieved the non-league "double" in the 1984–85 season. Despite being a non-playing squad member during the club's victory at Wembley Stadium in the 1985 FA Trophy final, Jones balanced his passion while working as a carrier on construction sites.

Also Read: Physician Exploited Medicare and TRICARE to Siphon off Millions; Here's How he Pulled off the Scam

He played internationally with the Swedish club IFK Holmsund in 1986, contributing to their Division 3 Mellersta Norrland title. He went on to play with Wimbledon in the First Division during the autumn of 1986. He scored in only his second appearance and played a crucial role in Wimbledon's FA Cup victory over Liverpool in 1988.

A significant move to Leeds United in 1989 came with a transfer fee of $826,832. Here, he helped the team reach the First Division in 1990 under the management of Howard Wilkinson. Later, in 1990, he signed with Sheffield United for a transfer fee of $890,346, playing 35 matches in the First Division and scoring two goals. He was then transferred to Chelsea in 1991 for $731356.

Also Read: Gavin Newsom Is the 40th Governor of California; What Is His Net Worth?

Jones, however, returned to Wimbledon for the 1992–1993 season, contributing to their best-ever league finish in 1993–1994, securing a sixth-place finish in the Premier League. He also played a key role in their deep runs in the FA Cup and League Cup during the 1996–1997 season.

Acting career

Besides football, Jones ventured into acting, making his film debut in Guy Ritchie's "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels," winning the Empire Award for Best Newcomer for his performance. His performance in the film "Snatch," earned him the Empire Award for Best British Actor in 2001. Subsequently, he appeared in "Gone in 60 Seconds," "Swordfish," "Mean Machine," "Survive Style 5+," and "EuroTrip."

In 2006, Jones took on the character of Juggernaut, a comic book villain, in "X-Men: The Last Stand," alongside Halle Berry. The same year, he featured in another football-themed film, "She's the Man," portraying the coach of the Illyria team. In 2010, when he was seen in "Celebrity Big Brother 7."

In 2003, Jones sold a luxury home in Kenmare, Co Kerry, Ireland, for $1.09 million. In 2017, he sold his Hollywood Hills home for $2.02 million, a property he had purchased in 2007 for $1.56 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinnie Jones (@thevinniejones)

Instagram 251,000 Followers Twitter 170,700 Followers Facebook 84,000 Followers

Born on January 5, 1965, in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Jones played for his local football team in the village of Bedmond. After meeting Tanya at twelve, the two married in 1994. Unfortunately, Tanya succumbed to cancer in 2019, after which Jones vowed not to marry.

Vinnie Jones attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 8th Annual Los Angeles Golf Classic | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth | Getty Images

- 4th Empire Awards 1999: Empire Award for Best Newcomer for "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels"

- 6th Empire Awards 2001: Empire Award for Best British Actor for "Snatch"

- Action on Film International Film Festival, USA 2008: Best Supporting Actor for "Strength and Honour"

- UK Film Festival 2020: Outstanding Achievement - Best Actor for "The Big Ugly"

- British Film Festival 2020: Best Stunt Performing Actors (shared) for "I Am Vengeance: Retaliation"

Has Vinnie Jones faced any legal issues?

Yes, Vinnie Jones has faced legal issues, including convictions for assault on a neighbor and an incident on an airplane.

Is Vinnie Jones going to remarry?

Vinnie Jones has stated that he does not plan to remarry following the passing of his wife, Tanya.

What are Vinnie Jones' achievements in football?

Vinnie Jones was part of the Wimbledon team that won the FA Cup in 1998.

More from MARKETREALIST

Unveiling Iconic 'Sleepover' Actress and Singer Alexa PenaVega’s Film and TV Roles and Her Net Worth

What Is American DJ and Record Producer Porter Robinson's Net Worth?