Kamal Harris was elected Vice President of the United States along with Joe Biden as President in November 2020. Biden and Harris defeated Donald Trump and Mike Pence to win the 2020 presidential election. She is the very first woman of color to become the Vice President in US history. As of 2023, Kamala Harris' Net Worth is around $6 million, most of which is attributed to her husband's income as an attorney, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

In the 2023 tax return report, it was revealed that Harris and her husband earned around $456,918 in total income in 2022 and paid close to $93,000 in federal income tax along with $17,600 in California income taxes. Her annual salary as Vice President is reported to be somewhere around $235,100. She also earns from royalties for her book "The Truths We Hold: An American Journey". She earned close to $326,000 in 2021. Her diversified portfolio has stocks and bonds including Vanguard, iShares, and BlackRock funds.

However, her net worth is mostly attributed to her husband Douglas Emhoff's income, who is a partner at DLA Piper Law Firm working mostly on entertainment and intellectual property cases. According to a financial disclosure by her in late 2019, her family assets were worth $2.5 to $6 million, and roughly $3 million worth of liabilities which were mostly in the form of mortgages. It was also reported at the time that most of their assets are invested in mutual funds and retirement accounts.

She was able to raise close to $7.9 million. Close to 74% of the funds were raised from small individual contributions and the rest were given by larger contributions. This means Harris did not have to self-finance at all. She also raised $75,287 from PAC contributions.

Kamala Harris was born in October 1964 in Oakland, California to immigrants from Jamaica and India. Her father was a professor at Stanford University and her mother was a cancer researcher. She has a younger sister Maya later became a public policy advocate. She attended Howard University and the University of California, Hastings College of Law. She served as the 27th district attorney of San Francisco from January 2004 to January 2011. Then she went on to serve as the 32nd Attorney General of California. Harris made history in 2016 when she became the first Black woman elected to the US Senate from California. In her first speech, she spoke out on behalf of immigrants and refugees.

She announced her nomination for 2020 Presidential Election. On August 11, 2020, Harris accepted President Joe Biden’s invitation to become his running mate and help unite the nation.

Kamala Harris and her husband own many houses. Doug already had a house in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood which he bought for $2.7 million. Today, this home is worth close to $5 million. They also had an apartment in San Francisco which they later sold. In 2017, they bought a condo in Washington DC for $1.995 million but later sold it for $1.85 million.

Does Kamala Harris have kids?

She has two stepchildren with Doug Emhoff.

Are Kamala Harris' parents Indian?

She was born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother.

