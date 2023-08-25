Name Uma Thurman Net Worth $45 million Gender Female DOB Apr 29, 1970 Age 53 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Model, Film Producer, Screenwriter, Television producer

Uma Thurman is a versatile American actress renowned for her ethereal beauty and standout collaborations with director Quentin Tarantino. Her career journey from successful modeling to film success is an inspiration that earned her a net worth of $45 million.

Starting as a model at age 15, Thurman graced the covers of prestigious magazines like Vogue. By 18, she had landed roles in four films, including the acclaimed "Dangerous Liaisons" adaptation. At 20, she gained acclaim for "Henry & June," the first-ever NC-17-rated film.

Thurman's career soared with hits like "Pulp Fiction," earning her a Golden Globe nod. Notable works include "Beautiful Girls," "The Truth About Cats & Dogs," "Gattaca" and a Golden Globe Award for the TV film, "Hysterical Blindness." Amid her career, she married Ethan Hawke, became a mother, and starred in hits like "Kill Bill" and "Prime."

Interestingly, Uma Thurman's financial peak coincided with the less successful film "My Super Ex-Girlfriend" where she earned $14 million. It all started with her big break in "Batman and Robin" which paid her a reported $5 million. This paved the way for similar paydays in movies like "Gattaca" ($5 million) and "The Avengers" ($8 million).

Her earnings took a remarkable turn with "Kill Bill," for which she received $12 million, a significant leap from the $300,000 she earned for "Pulp Fiction." The movie "Paycheck" boosted her paycheck to $12.5 million and she secured another $12 million for starring in the movie version of "The Producers" based on Mel Brooks' musical.

In 2005, Uma Thurman earned a salary of $3 million for her role in "Be Cool" and an impressive $12 million for her work in "Prime."

In the year 2010, Uma Thurman's financial portfolio received a significant boost through a lawsuit settlement. This financial gain resulted from a legal resolution involving the London-based production company Handmade Films, responsible for the creation of "Eloise in Paris." The settlement amounted to a substantial $10 million, further strengthening Thurman's financial standing, per The Richest.

Uma Thurman's real estate

In 2013, Thurman bought a 13-room unit in NYC's River House from novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford for $10 million. In 2018, she considered selling it, but the outcome is unknown. While married to Ethan Hawke, she co-owned a historic mansion in Snedens Landing, NY, dating back to 1750. Locally known as the "Ding Dong House" due to its bell tower, they purchased it for $4.4 million in 1998 and sold it for $4.6 million a year later.

Uma Thurman's social media following

Instagram 1.3 million followers Facebook 1.9 million followers

Uma Thurman had an unconventional upbringing, splitting her time between Amherst, Massachusetts, Woodstock, New York, and India. Her acting journey started at fifteen in New York City, and she first made waves for her role in a school production of Arthur Miller's "The Crucible."

Thurman won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Film for her performance in the made-for-HBO film "Hysterical Blindness" (2002) and received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her five-episode role in the NBC musical series "Smash" (2012). She was nominated for the Academy Award, the BAFTA Award, the Golden Globe Award, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actress for her stellar performance as Mia Wallace in Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction."

Did Uma Thurman live in India?

Thurman received a Buddhist upbringing and spent around two years in Almora, a town in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand.

What happened to Uma Thurman's career?

After her marriage to actor Ethan Hawke, Thurman's career took a pseudo-hiatus so she could raise the couple's two children.

How old was Uma Thurman in her first movie?

Uma was 16 when she debuted in the film, "Kiss Daddy Goodnight."

