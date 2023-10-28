Name Tyler Blevins Net Worth $40 million Gender Male DOB Jun 5, 1991 Age 32 years Nationality American Profession Twitch streamer, YouTuber

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins' net worth

Ace gamer and Twitch streamer Tyler Blevins, widely recognized as "Ninja," is a prominent American e-sports personality, whose net worth stands at an impressive $40 million. Popular for his skills in the game "Fortnite," Blevins enjoys a substantial online presence with over 24 million subscribers and 2.5 billion YouTube views, along with 18.5 million followers on Twitch. Ninja's career reached new heights when, in June 2018, he clinched a partnership with Red Bull Esports. Later that September, he achieved another milestone by becoming the first Esports player to grace the cover of "ESPN The Magazine."

What are Tyler Blevins' sources of income?

Blevins, or "Ninja," gained fame for his exceptional "Fortnite" skills and has a substantial influence on streaming platforms, which helps him generate most of his revenue. Charging $5 per monthly subscription, he consistently earns between $500,000 and $1 million each month, simply for playing games. He earned an estimated $10 million in 2018, while "Fortnite" also designed a Ninja skin after him in 2020. He was paid $1 million by Electronic Arts to promote "Apex Legends" in 2019. In 2019, Ninja left Twitch for Mixer, which later closed, after which he started streaming on YouTube. By early 2020, he was reportedly earning over $500,000 monthly from "Fortnite" streams.

In August 2019, Tyler made waves in the gaming community by signing an exclusive streaming deal with Microsoft's Mixer platform. However, the gaming world was shocked in June 2020 when Microsoft decided to shut down Mixer and integrate it into Facebook Gaming. Reportedly, Facebook Gaming offered Ninja and Shroud double the earnings they had with Microsoft, but both declined the offer. Microsoft activated a buyout clause, resulting in a reported $30 million payout to Ninja and $10 million to Shroud. In August 2020, both Ninja and Shroud made a comeback on Twitch, and two years later, Ninja took a break from streaming, only to announce his return in September 2022. He has since been active on multiple platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook. Altogether, between the buyout and the income from his single year on Mixer, it's estimated that Ninja earned $40 million from Microsoft.

Tyler Blevins' philanthropy

Ninja is passionate about charity work and has made significant contributions to various causes. In 2018, he raised over $110,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention during a charity stream. He also donated $2,500 to the Alzheimer's Association for each game he won during a "Fortnite Battle Royale" Esports event. He played a part in raising $340,000 at the #Clips4Kids event and donated $1 million to charity after winning the "Fortnite" Pro-Am event in 2018. During the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic, he donated $150,000 to Feeding America, providing much-needed support during challenging times.

Controversies

Blevins decided not to stream with female gamers to prevent potential rumors about his marriage. This choice garnered mixed reactions. In 2016, he received a 48-hour suspension from Twitch for disclosing the address of a donor who sent a racist message with an offensive screen name. In 2018, Ninja inadvertently used a racist slur while rapping along to a song during a stream which he apologized for.

Real estate and other assets

In 2018, Ninja and Jess made a significant real estate purchase by acquiring a 6,700-square-foot mansion located in the suburbs of Chicago. This spacious 5-bedroom home features amenities such as a game room and a theater.

Social media following

Twitter 6.6 Million Followers Instagram 12.2 Million Followers

Personal life

Tyler and fellow gamer Jessica Goch met at a "Halo" tournament in 2010, and their romantic journey began in 2013. They tied the knot in August 2017 and enjoyed a Caribbean honeymoon. Jessica, now known as Jess Blevins, played dual roles as Ninja's manager and a popular streamer with a substantial online following. However, in October 2022, she made the decision to resign as Ninja's manager in pursuit of fresh career opportunities.

Awards and recognition

In 2018, Blevins achieved remarkable recognition and accolades. He won the Gaming and Live Streamer awards at the Streamy Awards and was named Esports Personality of the Year at the Esports Awards. Additionally, he was honored as Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2018. The following year, in 2019, he continued to excel, securing the Live Streamer award again and being crowned Twitch Streamer of the Year at the Shorty Awards. His influence was further underscored when "Time" magazine included Ninja on their list of the world's 100 most influential people in 2018.

FAQs

Does Ninja have a wife?

Yes, Tyler Blevins has been married to Jessica since 2017.

How much does Ninja get paid by YouTube?

Ninja still earns roughly $50,000 each month from streaming and uploading on YouTube, including ad money and subscribers.

