What Is Timothy Olyphant's Net Worth?

Name Timothy Olyphant Net Worth $20 million Salary $100,000 per episode Annual Income $1 million + Sources of Income Acting and Production Gender Male Date of Birth May 20, 1968 Age 55 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Television producer, Voice Actor

Timothy Olyphant's career encompasses films, stage and memorable TV performances. He is known for his roles in "Deadwood" and "Justified". But beyond the screen, Olyphant has ventured into the world of voice acting and made memorable contributions to projects like "The Mandalorian" and "American Dad." His ability to infuse life into animated characters highlights his versatility as an actor. He boasts a net worth of $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.





Timothy Olyphant’s sources of income

Timothy Olyphant's income derives from a diverse range of sources. His primary earnings come from acting in television series and films where he has portrayed an array of characters. He has ventured into stage acting, voice acting, and executive producing. Olyphant has also signed endorsements and brand partnerships.

His salary has fluctuated depending on the roles he undertakes. During the concluding seasons of the TV series "Justified," Olyphant reportedly commanded a substantial income, earning a noteworthy $100,000 per episode.

In addition to his career earnings, Timothy Olyphant has invested in real estate. Notably, he purchased a home in Los Angeles, California, for $3.7 million in 2003, reflecting his smart financial choices.

2023 $20 Million 2021 $18 Million 2020 $16 Million 2019 $14 Million

Timothy Olyphant has been married to his college sweetheart Alexis Knief since 1991. They stay with their three children in Westwood, Los Angeles. Beyond his acting career, Olyphant is passionate about sports, having worked as a sports reporter and excelling in tennis at a semi-professional level. His interest in sports extends to participating in celebrity tournaments.

Timothy Olyphant embarked on his professional acting journey in 1996 as Brett Artounian in the film "The First Wives Club." His portrayal in the movie garnered early recognition and set the stage for his promising career. However, before making his mark in the film industry, Olyphant honed his acting skills in the theatre, gaining invaluable experience.

Olyphant's versatility and talent soon led him to the television industry, where he became a familiar face on both the small and big screens. His television credits include memorable appearances in popular shows such as "Sex and the City," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and the critically acclaimed "Deadwood: The Movie." He also made a noteworthy appearance in the beloved animated series "American Dad."

Timothy Olyphant's illustrious career in the entertainment industry has earned him recognition and accolades from peers and critics alike. Some of his notable awards and nominations include:

Theatre World Award: Outstanding Debut Performance for "The Monogamist"

Screen Actors Guild Award: Shared with the ensemble cast of "Deadwood" for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Critics' Choice Television Award: Nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series for "Justified"

Primetime Emmy Award: Nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for "The Good Place"

Satellite Award: Nominated for Best Actor in a Series, Drama for "Justified"

Saturn Award: Nominated for Best Guest Starring Role in Television for "The Mandalorian"

Does Timothy Olyphant have any outdoor hobbies?

Yes. Timothy Olyphant is an outdoor enthusiast who has a deep passion for activities like surfing and hiking.

What is Timothy Olyphant's highest-grossing film?

Timothy Olyphant's highest-grossing film is "Live Free or Die Hard" (2007), which grossed over $380 million worldwide.

Does Timothy Olyphant do voice acting?

Yes, Timothy Olyphant has done voice acting for several video games, including "Hitman" (2016) and "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order." (2019).

