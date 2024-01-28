TikTok has thrown its hat into the ring with a feature that might just change the way we mindlessly scroll through content. Auto scrolling, a functionality that allows users to seamlessly transition from one video to the next without lifting a finger, has been making waves since its announcement in 2023. The question on everyone's mind now is, could this be the end of doomscrolling?

As technology advances, so does our desire for convenience. From Amazon delivering coffee beans to our doorsteps on a set schedule to Netflix's autoplay feature ensuring the next episode starts without any effort on our part, our interactions with apps have become increasingly effortless. TikTok's auto-scroll takes this trend a step further by eliminating the need to flip through videos manually.

Similar to Netflix's autoplay, TikTok's auto-scrolling feature allows users to seamlessly enjoy a stream of content without the need for active engagement. By simply pressing and holding on a video clip, users can trigger the auto scroll option and let the app take care of the rest. It's a hands-free experience that caters to our desire for instant gratification in the digital realm.

While social media platforms have resisted autoplay features, recognizing the addictive nature of mindless scrolling, TikTok's move suggests a willingness to challenge the status quo. The immediate reward of a dopamine hit, akin to the thrill of a slot machine, has kept users hooked. Now, with auto-scrolling, even the minimal effort of scrolling becomes obsolete.

However, the ease of auto-scrolling raises an intriguing question about the future of our interaction with social media. As technology continues to advance, and Apple teases the release of the Vision Pro headset, one can't help but wonder if we're headed toward a WALL-E-esque scenario. Will we soon find ourselves strapping on headsets to engage with social media without any physical effort?

This automated scrolling feature, while catering to our desire for convenience, might backfire on social media companies. As immersive as virtual reality (VR) may be, there's a limit to how long our brains can maintain a deep level of engagement. The potential for fatigue sets in when we don't have to physically interact with the virtual world.

In the pursuit of keeping users glued to their platforms, social media companies risk crossing a thin line between convenience and overindulgence. While the automated scrolling feature might offer a hands-free experience, it also runs the risk of pushing users into a state of passive consumption. When we no longer have to do anything but stare at a screen, be it a phone in our hand or a headset on our face, our brains may yearn for a return to reality.

The introduction of features like auto-scrolling and AI algorithms that do the work for us might, ironically, lead to a revolt. Users may wake up to the realization that they have become mindless zombies, consuming content without actively participating in the experience. The very innovations designed to keep us hooked could be the catalyst for a collective awakening.

