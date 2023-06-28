 From iPhone 15 To Vision Pro: Apple Lines Up Newer Versions, Massive Product Upgrades

Apple enthusiasts have much to look forward to in the coming months as the tech giant plans to release a range of upgraded products. Apple will unveil new versions of its existing offerings alongside the highly-anticipated Vision Pro headset. Media reports reveal that the upcoming product line-up includes the iPhone 15, two sizes of the Apple Watch 9, new iMacs, refreshed iPad Pro and iPad Air models, and a new MacBook Pro.

Apple is set to launch a pair of new 24-inch iMacs, and the company has also begun work on a larger 30-inch iMac, which will be the largest all-in-one screen size Apple has offered to date, according to Bloomberg. Additionally, both the iPad Pro and iPad Air will receive refreshes, with the iPad Pro models finally receiving OLED screens.

Apple is expected to introduce Apple Watch Ultra, alongside two sizes of the next-generation Apple Watch 9. This move demonstrates Apple's commitment to its wearable technology and the continuous improvement of its smartwatches.

The MacBook Pro line-up is getting a significant update, with new 13-inch, 14-inch and 16-inch variants. These new models will feature Apple's latest M3 chipset, which promises enhanced performance and efficiency. Interestingly, the Bloomberg report mentions that the M3 processor will not power the Vision Pro headset, which instead relies on the current-generation M2 processor. Furthermore, another refresh of the MacBook Air is already in the works, indicating Apple's dedication to improving its laptop offerings.

While developers, financial analysts, and select media members are currently getting hands-on experience with Apple's Vision Pro headset, the company is actively working on perfecting the device's software and finalizing the rollout strategy.

Apple's foray into the virtual reality space has garnered positive initial feedback, with the Vision Pro boasting of impressive specs such as high-definition screens and custom processors for reduced latency. However, some users have reported minor discomfort and motion sickness during use. To address these issues, Apple is making adjustments, including developing a second strap for added comfort.

Apple plans to expand access to the Vision Pro headset beyond its most senior engineers and executives. "Select" developers will soon have the opportunity to get hands-on with the device, contributing to the development of the visionOS ecosystem. Apple is keen on building a robust software platform for the headset and aims to refine features such as the EyeSight function, which allows users to show their eyes during virtual interactions.

Despite the focus on the Vision Pro headset, Apple is already looking ahead to future models. The company has started working on two new product lines: a second-generation high-end model that will continue the Vision Pro series and a lower-end version. These future iterations are expected to introduce features like multi-desktop support, expanded FaceTime conference capabilities, and fitness-oriented functionalities.

With the Vision Pro headset taking center stage, the company is determined to refine its existing product lineup and introduce significant upgrades. As Apple expands access to the Vision Pro headset, more feedback and improvements will likely emerge, ensuring that the device meets the high standards expected of Apple's innovative products. Apple enthusiasts can expect an array of new devices and features in the near future, reaffirming the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology.

