What is 'The Silence of the Lambs' Star Jodie Foster's Net Worth?

Name Jodie Foster Net Worth $100 Million Sources Of Income Acting, Music, Directing Gender Female Date of Birth Nov 19, 1962 Age 60 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Musician, Film director

Actor, director and producer Jodie Foster started as a child artist. After graduating from Yale University, she tried her luck in showbiz and went on to win awards for her performances. She is best known for films like "The Accused," "The Silence of the Lambs," "Nell," "Little Man Tate," "Home for the Holidays," "The Beaver" and "Money Monster." Jodie Foster's net worth is somewhere around $100 Million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Most of her net worth can be attributed to her earnings as a director and producer. She made around $500,000 for her role in the movie, "The Hotel New Hampshire", and another $9,500,000 for acting and producing the film "Nell." In 1994, Foster made $9,000,000 for the film "Maverick" and $15,000,000 for "Anna and the King." She made $12,000,000 for "Panic Room" and $13,000,000 for "Flightplan."

Foster bought a large property in Beverly Hills in 2012. She listed it in 2019 for a whopping $60 million. She also had another home, also in Beverly Hills, that she bought for a cool $6 million. She sold this mansion for $14.9 million in 2019. Foster has another home in Calabasas which she bought for $2.25 million in 2005 for her mother who lived in this house until she passed away in 2019. Foster listed this home for sale in May 2020 for $2.85 million.

Alicia Christian Foster, also known as Jodi Foster, was born in Los Angeles, California on November 19, 1962. She began her career at the age of three when she appeared in a Coppertone television commercial. She went on to appear in many advertisements after that and even had a minor role on the sitcom, "Mayberry R.F.D."

She was offered a role in Martin Scorsese's "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore" after which she attended university. In 1976, she reunited with the iconic director for "Taxi Driver", which is considered to be her breakthrough role. In the late 80s, she transitioned into more mature roles and appeared in films like "Moi, Flour Bleue", "The Hotel New Hampshire," and "The Blood of Others." "The Silence of the Lambs," where she played the FBI trainee Clarice Starling, is one of her most iconic performances.

She has directed two episodes of the Netflix streaming series "Orange is the New Black" for which she even bagged an Emmy Award nomination.

Foster has dated producer Cysney Bernard whom she met on the sets of "Sommersby." The couple has two sons. They divorced in 2008. Foster is now married to actress and photographer Alexandra Hedison.

Director Jodie Foster | Getty Images | Pascal Le Segretain

She has received many awards over the years, some of which are the Academy Awards, Alliance of Women Film Journalists Awards, American Cinematheque Award, American Film Institute award, American Society of Cinematographers Board of Directors award, Athena Film Festival's Laura Ziskin Lifetime Achievement Award, Berlin International Film Festival's Berlinale Camera award and more.

Is Jodie Foster gay?

Yes, she came out in a speech after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award. She is married to Alexandra Hedison.

What is Jodie Foster's best-known role?

She is best known for playing Clarice Starling in "The Silence of the Lambs."

Are Meg Foster and Jodie Foster related?

No, Meg and Jodie Foster are not related.

