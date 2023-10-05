Name Al Yankovic Net Worth $20 Million Salary $1-2 Million Annual Income $5 Million + Sources of Income Singing, production, acting and direction Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 23, 1959 Age 63 years Nationality American Profession Musician, producer, songwriter, actor, director

Al Yankovic, more popular as Weird Al Yankovic, is an American singer and songwriter known for making comical songs which were often a satire on pop culture, and earned $20 million through his comedy and music. His tracks were also at times parodies of contemporary musicians' hits as well as original songs that mimic various artists' styles. Yankovic showcased his skills with the accordion in his songs which included polka medleys featuring popular tunes.

Also Read: He Is One of the World’s Richest YouTubers Today; What Is Logan Paul's Net Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Roku Channel (@therokuchannel)

What are Weird Al Yankovic’s sources of income?

Weird Al Yankovic during a photo shoot, Los Angeles, California,1984 | Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.

Yankovic's income streams primarily stemmed from his prolific music career, thanks to witty comedy songs, including famous parodies like "Eat It" (a spoof of Michael Jackson's "Beat It"), "Like a Surgeon" (inspired by Madonna's "Like a Virgin"), and "Amish Paradise" (a humorous take on Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise"). Weird Al's vast discography includes over 150 original songs, spanning various genres and artists.

Also Read: What Is Hotel Heiress, Fashion Mogul Nicky Hilton's Net Worth?

Apart from music, his entertaining music videos, such as "Fat" and "Smells Like Nirvana," garnered millions of views on platforms like YouTube. His live performances, concert tours, merchandise sales, and licensing deals for films, commercials, and television keep supplementing his income further.

Weird Al Yankovic performs onstage at the Star Plaza Theater, Merrillville, Indiana | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Natkin

Also Read: Zooey Deschanel Founded a Successful Website While Starring in 'New Girl'; Here's Her Net Worth

Al Yankovic's salary

Yankovic made his debut with a comedy song that aired on The Dr. Demento Radio Show in 1976 when he was just 16. Since then, he sold over 12 million albums and recorded more than 150 parodies and original songs. He has also performed in over 1,000 live shows, showcasing his talent to audiences worldwide. His album "Straight Outta Lynwood" (2006) and single "White & Nerdy" marked his first top ten Billboard album and single respectively, even though it came after nearly three decades in the industry. His album "Mandatory Fun" (2014) achieved the significant feat of becoming his first number-one album during its debut week.

"Weird Al" Yankovic attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Real estate and overall assets

Weird Al invested in real estate by purchasing a 7,000-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills in 2001 for $2 million.

Social media following

Instagram 767,000 followers Facebook 2 Million followers Twitter 4.9 Million Followers

"Weird Al Yankovic" attends a ceremony honouring him on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Personal life

Alfred Matthew "Weird Al" Yankovic was born on October 23, 1959. He adopted a vegan diet in 1992 after reading "Diet for a New America," and is a devout Christian who abstains from alcohol and drugs. Tragically, in 2004, his parents passed away due to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning from a fireplace malfunction. Despite receiving the devastating news just hours earlier, Weird Al went on stage to perform a scheduled concert.

Awards and recognition

Yankovic has won five Grammy Awards, including the Best Comedy Recording Grammy in 1984 for "Eat It." His music video "Fat" also earned him a Grammy for Best Concept Music Video in 1988. Yankovic's album "Poodle Hat" secured the Best Comedy Album Grammy in 2003, and his 2014 album "Mandatory Fun" brought him another Grammy win. In addition to his Grammy success, Yankovic's creative work on "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" received recognition from the Producers Guild of America Awards in 2022, where it won the Outstanding Producer of Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures category.

FAQs

What was Weird Al Yankovic's breakthrough hit?

"Eat It," a parody of Michael Jackson's "Beat It," served as Weird Al Yankovic's breakthrough hit in 1984.

What is Weird Al Yankovic's real name?

Weird Al Yankovic's real name is Alfred Matthew Yankovic.

Did Weird Al Yankovic write the theme song for the movie "UHF"?

Yes, Weird Al Yankovic wrote and performed the theme song for the movie "UHF."

More from MARKETREALIST

NBA Star Tristan Thompson Also Made Headlines For Dating Khloe Kardashian; Here's His Net Worth

What Is 'Dawson's Creek' Star Joshua Jackson's Net Worth?