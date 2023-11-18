Name Steve Buscemi Net Worth $35 Million Salary $75,000 per episode Annual Income $5 Million + Sources of Income Acting, Production and Direction Gender Male Date of Birth Dec 13, 1957 Age 65 years Nationality American Profession Actor, producer, director, screenwriter

A face Hollywood fans from classics such as "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction" and TV audiences remember for "Boardwalk Empire," Steve Buscemi is a versatile American actor, writer, director, producer, and former firefighter, who now flaunts a net worth of $35 million. Apart from Tarantino's best films, Buscemi also left a mark with smaller appearances in blockbusters such as "Desperado." His career took off with roles in TV shows like "Homicide: Life on the Street." After a long and successful stint on both small and big screens, Buscemi appeared in the Pete Davidson biopic "The King of Staten Island" in 2020.

Making money mainly from his on-screen exploits, Buscemi has established diverse revenue streams throughout his prolific career in showbiz. Buscemi's film career kicked off with the 1985 movie "The Way It Is," shortly before he gained recognition with roles in films like "Parting Glances" (1986), "Slaves of New York" (1988), and "Tales from the Darkside" (1990). Buscemi's collaboration with the Coen brothers marked a significant milestone, allowing him to portray Mink in "Miller's Crossing" (1990). His other notable projects with the Coen brothers include "Barton Fink" (1991) and "The Big Lebowski" (1998). Buscemi's foray behind the camera came as director for episodes of various TV series, including "Oz," "30 Rock," and "Nurse Jackie." Buscemi also lent his voice to animated characters, such as Randall Boggs in "Monsters, Inc." (2001) and "Monsters University" (2013), as well as Templeton the Rat in "Charlotte's Web" (2006) and Wayne the Werewolf in all "Hotel Transylvania" movies.

Steve Buscemi's salary

Steve Buscemi commanded a salary of $75,000 per episode for his role in "Boardwalk Empire," showcasing his standing as a top earner in the TV industry.

Buscemi's real estate portfolio includes a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Los Angeles, which he listed for $6.25 million in 2009. Situated above the Sunset Strip, the property underwent renovations and expansions under his ownership. He also owns a brownstone on 5th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn, reflecting his investments in prime locations.

Born on December 13, 1957, in Brooklyn, New York, Steven Vincent Buscemi, was one of four sons. Despite his parents' scholarly background, Buscemi discovered his passion for acting at an early age and joined the National Youth Theatre at 14. In 1976, Buscemi took a civil service test, setting the stage for a unique chapter in his life. In 1980, he became a New York City firefighter, serving as a member of FDNY's Engine Co. 55 in Little Italy for four years.

Buscemi found love with artist and choreographer Jo Andres who he met in 1983. Jo, having seen Buscemi's face on posters advertising his experimental comedy duo "Steve and Mark," had set her sights on him. They married in 1987 and welcomed a son, Lucien, in 1990. However, tragedy struck the Buscemi family when Jo Andres was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015. Despite undergoing chemotherapy and experiencing a period of remission, she succumbed to the illness in early January 2019 at the age of 65.

Saturn Award (1998) Nominee: Best Supporting Actor for "Con Air."

American Comedy Award (1997) Nominee: Funniest Actor in a Motion Picture (Leading Role) for "Fargo."

Boston Society of Film Critics Awards (2001) Nominee: Best Supporting Actor for "Ghost World."

British Independent Film Awards (2018) Nominee: Best Supporting Actor for "Lean on Pete."

British Independent Film Awards (2017) Nominee: Best Supporting Actor for "The Death of Stalin."

Chicago Film Critics Association Awards (2002) Winner: Best Supporting Actor for "Ghost World."

Directors Guild of America, USA (2002) Nominee: Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series - Night for "The Sopranos" (Episode: Pine Barrens).

Primetime Emmy Awards (2016): Winner for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series for "Park Bench with Steve Buscemi."

Primetime Emmy Awards (2012) Nominee for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Boardwalk Empire" (Role: Nucky Thompson).

Did Steve Buscemi have a career before acting?

Yes, Steve Buscemi worked as a New York City firefighter before pursuing acting, and his firefighting experiences inspired his role in "Rescue Me."

Is Steve Buscemi known for his sense of humor?

Steve Buscemi is known for his dry and dark sense of humor, showcasing quick wit and a penchant for finding humor in unexpected situations.

