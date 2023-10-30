Name Richard Hilton Net Worth $350 Million Salary $3 million + Annual Income $30-50 million Sources of Income Business, Production Gender Male Date of Birth August 17, 1955 Age 68 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Businessperson, Television Producer

Richard Hilton, the Chairman and co-founder of Hilton & Hyland, a renowned luxury real estate brokerage firm based in Beverly Hills, California, is celebrated for his combined net worth of $350 million with his wife, Kathy Hilton, per Celebrity Net Worth. Hilton & Hyland excels in curating luxury homes and estates across prestigious locales, encompassing Beverly Hills, Holmby Hills, Bel-Air, Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and the Hollywood Hills, extending their reach from Santa Barbara to San Diego.

Richard Hilton is the chairman and co-founder of Hilton & Hyland, a prominent luxury real estate brokerage firm. The company's extensive portfolio includes notable developments such as Brentwood Country Estates. With over 112 successful deals and record-breaking commissions, Hilton's real estate ventures have been highly lucrative, with reported sales reaching nearly $3.5 billion in 2012.

Hilton & Hyland represents some of the most prestigious homes in the United States, handling landmark sales like Candy Spelling's 56,000-square-foot Holmby Hills Estate, which sold for a record-breaking $85 million, with Hilton serving as both the buyer's and seller's representative. Hilton's firm collaborates with companies like Williams & Williams to develop residential and commercial projects, expanding their reach in the luxury real estate market. Beyond real estate, Hilton has delved into television production, working on projects such as the 1989 crime movie "Curfew" and serving as an executive producer for TV series featuring his daughters, including "The World According to Paris," "Paris Hilton’s My New BFF," and "I Want to Be a Hilton."

Paris Hilton, Richard Hilton, and Kathy Hilton attend an Exclusive Preview of The West Hollywood EDITION | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

Richard Hilton's primary source of income is his real estate business through Hilton & Hyland. He has earned substantial commissions from high-end real estate deals, including the record-breaking $3 million commission for the sale of Aaron Spelling's estate.

In 1999, Richard and Kathy Hilton acquired a 7-bedroom, 3-acre property in the Hamptons for $3.385 million. They have routinely rented this expansive estate during the summer, generating substantial rental income ranging from $300,000 to $400,000. In 2004, the Hiltons invested $9.2 million in a sizeable mansion located in the prestigious Bel-Air neighborhood. Their asset portfolio expanded in 2014 with the purchase of a $2.5 million apartment situated in the renowned Pierre Hotel in New York City.

Kathy Hilton and Richard Hilton attend The Hollywood Reporter's Oscar Nominees Night | Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Richard Hilton was born on August 17, 1955, in Los Angeles, California, as the sixth of eight children to Marilyn June (née Hawley) and Barron Hilton. His grandfather, Conrad Hilton, was the founder of Hilton Hotels. In 1978, Hilton graduated from the University of Denver, holding a degree in hotel and restaurant management. His siblings include William Barron Hilton Jr., Hawley Anne Hilton, Steven Michael Hilton, David Alan Hilton, Sharon Constance Hilton, Daniel Kevin Hilton, and Ronald Jeffrey Hilton. Hilton is happily married to Kathy Avanzino, and their marriage commenced on November 24, 1979. The couple shares four children: Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Barron Hilton II, and Conrad Hughes Hilton. Additionally, Hilton is a doting grandfather as his second and third children have also become parents.

Is Richard Hilton passionate about adventure and travel?

Yes, Richard Hilton has a keen interest in adventure and travel, often exploring exotic destinations and engaging in thrilling activities.

Does Richard Hilton have a close relationship with his grandchildren?

Yes, Richard Hilton shares a special bond with his grandchildren (Paris and Nicky Hilton's children) and enjoys spending quality time with them.

Is Richard Hilton involved in philanthropy?

Yes, Richard Hilton is an active philanthropist who supports charitable organizations and causes, using his resources and influence to make a positive impact on society.

