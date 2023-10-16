What Is 'Sin City' Actor Mickey Rourke's Net Worth?

Name Mickey Rourke Net Worth $10 Million Salary $250,000 + Annual Income $1 - 1.5 Million Sources of Income Acting, Boxing and Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth Sep 16, 1952 Age 71 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Professional Boxer, Screenwriter

Mickey Rourke, known for his versatile career as an American actor, screenwriter, activist, and former boxer, has an estimated net worth of $10 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. His fortune has seen fluctuations over the years, mirroring his roller-coaster career. Despite the ups and downs, he has managed to maintain a substantial net worth. Mickey Rourke has been an active figure in the entertainment industry since 1979 and is also recognized for his marriages to actresses Debra Feuer and Carré Otis.

A post shared by MICKEY ROURKE (@mickey_rourke_)

Mickey Rourke arrives at the premiere of Open Road's "Triple 9"

Mickey Rourke's involvement in major film productions has been a significant source of income. His credits include blockbuster hits like "Iron Man 2," "The Expendables," "Immortals," "Sin City," "Diner" and "Once Upon a Time in Mexico." These films have generated substantial box office revenue, amassing nearly $2 billion worldwide. In September 2020, he secured roles in the independent feature film "The Commando" and the horror thriller "Mammon." His ability to consistently secure acting roles and diversify his portfolio demonstrates his ongoing income stream from the entertainment industry.

Mickey Rourke is seen in Los Angeles, California

Mickey Rourke reportedly earns over $1.7 million annually. Additionally, he earns another $100000 through endorsement deals and sponsorships. Notably, for his role in the 2010 film "Iron Man 2," Rourke's compensation was relatively modest at $250,000 while his co-star Robert Downey Jr.'s earnings were significantly higher.

Rourke has also earned through brand endorsements. He appeared in Japanese commercials for Suntory Reserve and Daihatsu in the early '90s. He has also endorsed products like Lark cigarettes and Bavaria Beer in commercials.

Following his parents' divorce, Mickey Rourke's mother Annette relocated the family to Florida. They settled into a spacious four-bedroom, three-bathroom 1,675 square feet home, per Celebrity Detective. Mickey Rourke's childhood home in Miami Beach was a significant upgrade in terms of space, boasting six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 2,278 square feet. This Mediterranean-style residence marked an important chapter in his life. Mickey Rourke's real estate investments are not widely known but he has been reported to rent various apartments over the years. He has rented apartments in Manhattan with rental costs ranging from nearly $20,000 per month to around $13,500 per month.

Mickey Rourke and Anastassija Makarenko arrive at Haze Nightclub

Mickey Rourke was born Philip Andre Rourke Jr. on September 16, 1952 in Schenectady, New York. He was raised in a Catholic household and continues to practice Catholicism. Rourke's father left the family when he was just six years old. After his mother remarried, the family relocated to South Florida, where he graduated from high school in 1971. He has also been candid about suffering from various mental health issues in his life and has credited his agent, psychiatrist, and Catholic priest for helping him through these challenging times.

Mickey Rourke has received numerous awards and nominations over his career. His performance in "The Wrestler" earned him critical acclaim and accolades. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor and won several other awards, including a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama. His comeback in the 2000s marked a significant period of recognition and success in his acting career.

What was Mickey Rourke’s boxing career like?

Mickey Rourke pursued a professional boxing career from 1991 to 1994, winning six out of his eight matches. However, his boxing aspirations took a toll on his physical appearance and affected his acting career.

Is Mickey Rourke involved in charitable work?

Yes, Mickey Rourke actively supports organizations such as PETA, Amnesty International, and the Special Olympics.

Has Mickey Rourke written any books?

Mickey Rourke has written an autobiography titled “The Surrender: An Erotic Memoir,” which was published in 1996.

