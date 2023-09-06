As ‘Virgin River’ Returns With New Season On Netflix; Here’s a Look at Its Star Martin Henderson's Net Worth

Name Martin Henderson Net Worth $6 million Salary $500,000 Annual Income $1 million Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 8, 1974 Age 48 Nationality New Zealand Profession Actor

Martin Henderson, the talented actor from New Zealand, boasts a net worth of $6 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. His journey in the entertainment industry has been marked by notable roles in TV series and films. Ahead of his return for his noted Netflix series, "Virgin River" season 5 on September 7, Henderson got his fans excited with his beach vacation photos on Instagram.

He captioned his post: "Spring is here in New Zealand!!! First post-winter dip and feeling so alive and grateful to be from this magical country."



Martin Henderson is from New Zealand | Getty Images | Gregg DeGuire

Martin Henderson has earned a substantial income from his acting career. He has been featured in a variety of television series and films, both in his native New Zealand and in Hollywood. Notable roles include his portrayal of Dr. Nathan Riggs in "Grey's Anatomy" and Jack Sheridan in "Virgin River." Acting in television and film productions remains a significant source of income for him. In addition to his television roles, Martin Henderson has appeared in several films, including "The Ring," "Little Fish," "Flyboys," "Smokin' Aces," and "Everest."

Martin Henderson is one of the top earners among the cast of "Virgin River." While the exact details of his earnings from the show have not been disclosed publicly, it is widely believed that he commands a significant annual salary, with estimates reaching as high as $500,000, per Creeto. This substantial income from his role in "Virgin River," combined with his earnings from previous acting ventures, has contributed significantly to his overall net worth.

Heath Ledger and Martin Henderson during The Ring Premiere | Getty Images | Jeff Kravitz

In a departure from the trend followed by many non-American actors who often return to their home countries after their Hollywood stints, Martin Henderson has chosen to make Los Angeles his home. The actor's notable asset is his stunning residence located in the picturesque enclave of Malibu, California, per Celebs Fortune. Henderson continues to reside in his Malibu house to this day, embracing the laid-back yet vibrant California lifestyle. It's reported that Henderson's home is adorned with vintage-style furniture and adorned with bohemian decorations, reflecting his style and taste.

Martin Henderson during The Ring Press Conference Getty Images | Vera Anderson

Martin Henderson’s social media following

Martin Henderson at Universal Pictures | Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Personal life

Martin Henderson's journey into the world of acting began at just 13 when he made his debut in the local TV series, "Strangers." However, he briefly shifted his focus to academics until he graduated from Westlake Boys High School. He has portrayed diverse characters on both television and film. Notable roles include Ben Gundelach in the TV series "Secrets & Lies" in 2014 and Harold Jensen in "The Red Road" from 2014 to 2015. Additionally, he had a recurring role as Stuart Neilson on the long-running television series "Shortland Street" from 1992 to 2017.



Henderson embarked on a romantic journey with Helen Randag, a director and producer who owns the film production company Midheaven Productions. After his highly publicized relationship with Demi Moore, Henderson's fans were intrigued to discover his connection with Helen Randag, which began in 2017. Since then, they have remained a devoted couple, navigating life's adventures together.

Here are some of the notable awards and nominations Henderson has received, as reported by TV Guide:

2009 Australian Film Institute Awards

International Award for Best Actor: Nominated

2005 Australian Film Institute Awards

Best Supporting Actor: Nominated

2000 Australian Film Institute Awards

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role: Nominated

Does Martin Henderson have children?

No, while Martin doesn't have any kids, he is a devoted dog dad to his gorgeous pup named Sammy.

Is Martin Henderson married?

The 48-year-old star never married.

Is Martin Henderson an accomplished baker?

Yes, Martin Henderson has recently showcased his baking skills on his Instagram page, sharing cooking videos and collaborating with his "Virgin River" co-actor on delicious recipes like blueberry cornmeal cake and sourdough loaf.

