Marlo Thomas, the accomplished American actress, producer, and social activist, possesses a remarkable net worth estimated at $150 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her father, Danny Thomas was a comedian, so her family was extensively connected in the entertainment world. Later, she would co-star with her father in an episode of “Dick Powell’s Zane Grey Theatre.”

Marlo Thomas’ early career in television series such as "Ben Casey," "My Favorite Martian," and "Bonanza" paved the way for her breakthrough role in the hit series "That Girl," which ran from 1966 to 1971. Her extensive acting career in television and on Broadway significantly contributed to her income.

Thomas authored a children's book, "Free to Be… You and Me" in 1972, which led to the creation of television specials and a children's music album. These creative endeavors added to her income. Beyond "That Girl," Thomas continued to appear in various television shows and movies, further boosting her earnings. In 2015, she even graced Broadway with her performance in "Clever Little Lies."

Salary

With an annual salary estimated at approximately $7.5 million (per NCESC), Marlo's earnings encompass various facets of her professional life. Her iconic role in "That Girl" as an independent, career-oriented woman set a trailblazing example for generations of young women, inspiring them to chase their aspirations and shatter gender stereotypes. Alongside her acting career spanning over six decades, Thomas has ventured into writing books, producing groundbreaking social issue specials, and lending her voice to causes she's passionate about. Additionally, her role as a spokesperson for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has contributed significantly to her annual income.

Marlo Thomas and her husband Phil Donahue have made notable real estate investments over the years, in 1986, they purchased a 17-room home in Westport, Connecticut, followed by the acquisition of a connected 7-acre property in 1988. In 2006, they sold the combined estate for $25 million. In the same year, they acquired a pair of side-by-side properties adjacent to their former estate. This roughly 6.5-acre property was listed for sale in 2012 at $27.5 million, eventually selling for $20 million in 2013.

Marlo Thomas, born on November 21, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan, into a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry, embarked on her acting career at a young age. She pursued her passion for acting after obtaining a teaching degree from the University of Southern California. Thomas has had a long and fulfilling relationship with her husband, Phil Donahue, and became a stepmother to his five children from a previous marriage. Their love story began when they met on the daytime talk show "Donahue" in 1977, eventually leading to their marriage in May 1980.

A significant aspect of her career has been her dedication to philanthropic work. She was pivotal in establishing the first women's fund in the United States, the Ms. Foundation for Women, in 1973. Marlo also serves as the National Outreach Director for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and has generously donated royalties from children's books and albums to the hospital.

Marlo Thomas's illustrious career has been adorned with numerous awards and recognitions, highlighting her exceptional contributions, which include:

Five Emmy Awards One Golden Globe Award One Grammy Award for her children's album One Women in Film Lucy Award for her transformative work in changing female portrayals in film and television One Peabody Award for her philanthropic efforts The Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014 in recognition of her significant contributions to society and culture

What is Marlo Thomas' full name?

Marlo Thomas' full name is Margaret Julia Thomas Donahue.

Are Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas still together?

Yes, Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue have been married for 43 years.

What is Marlo Thomas doing now?

Thomas is with Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where she currently works as the National Outreach Director.

