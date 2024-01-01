Name Leona Lewis Net Worth $10 Million Annual Income $2-5 Million Sources of Income Acting, music Gender Female Date of Birth Apr 3, 1985 Age 38 years Nationality British Singer, songwriter, artist, actor, activist

Also Read: 'Glee' and 'Mindhunter' Star Jonathan Groff is Also Known for His Activism; Here's His Net Worth

Popular for tracks such as "Bleeding Love" and "I See You," Leona Lewis, the British singer, songwriter, model, and actress, boasts a net worth of $10 million. Her journey to stardom began with her victory in the third season of "The X Factor" in 2006, catapulting her into international fame. The next year, she released her debut studio album, "Spirit," under J Records. The album not only hit the number 1 position on the UK and Irish charts but also became one of the bestselling albums in UK history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓁𝑒𝑜𝓃𝒶 𝓁𝑒𝓌𝒾𝓈 🎵 (@leonalewis)

Lewis's income primarily comes from her career in the music industry. After winning the third season of "The X Factor," Lewis secured a $1.2 million recording contract with Syco Records, and later signed a $9.7 million contract with J Records in the US.

Also Read: From Directing 'Thor: Ragnarok' to Acting in 'Jojo Rabbit': Taika Waititi's Talents and Net Worth

The release of her winning single, a cover of Kelly Clarkson's "A Moment Like This," became the 2006 UK Christmas number 1 single, with 50,000 digital downloads in less than 30 minutes. Her debut album's lead single, "Bleeding Love," achieved international acclaim, reaching number 1 in over 30 countries.

Following the success of "Spirit," Lewis released albums like "Echo," "Glassheart," and "I Am." Besides music, she tried her hand at acting, making her debut in the 2014 film "Walking on Sunshine." Lewis later played Grizabella in the 2016 Broadway revival of "Cats."

Also Read: From 'Chicago' and 'The Thin Red Line' to 'Kong: Skull Island": John C Reilly's Career and Net Worth

In 2019, she starred in "The Oath" and appeared as a judge on "Platinum Hit," and was seen on shows like "Queen of Drags," "The X Factor: The Band," and "Queen of the Universe." As an entrepreneur, she established "Coffee and Plants," a vegan cafe, in 2019.

Singer Leona Lewis arrives at the 3rd Annual "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tran

In 2013, Lewis purchased an equestrian ranch in Glendale, California, for $1.2 million and sold it for $2.25 million in 2019. Two years later, she acquired a $2.6 million home in Studio City, California, and sold one of her properties to Simon Cowell for $3.9 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓁𝑒𝑜𝓃𝒶 𝓁𝑒𝓌𝒾𝓈 🎵 (@leonalewis)

Instagram 864,000 Followers Facebook 5.7 Million Followers Twitter 1 Million Followers

Dennis Jauch and Leona Lewis pose backstage at the hit musical based on the film "School of Rock" | Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Lewis was born on April 3, 1985, in London, England. She is of Afro-Guyanese, Irish, Welsh, and Italian descent, and attended several performing arts institutions, including the Sylvia Young Theatre School, the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, the Ravenscourt Theatre School, and the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology.

In 2019, Lewis exchanged vows with Dennis Jauch, a dancer and choreographer whom she had been dating since 2010. She is a staunch advocate for veganism, global water accessibility, HIV/AIDS awareness, youth empowerment, and animal protection.

- Bambi Awards (2008)

- MTV Asia Awards (2008): International Award for Breakthrough Artist

When did Leona Lewis make her acting debut?

Leona Lewis made her acting debut in the 2014 film "Walking on Sunshine."

When did Leona Lewis perform at the Olympics?

Leona Lewis performed at the closing ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Has Leona Lewis performed in front of world leaders?

Yes, Leona Lewis has performed in front of world leaders, including a notable performance for President Barack Obama.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Stardom With 'This is Us' to Role in 'Black Panther': Sterling K. Brown's Career and Net Worth

From Representing Australia at 14 to Early Retirement: Swimmer Ian Thorpe's Career and Net Worth