Name Julia Ann Net Worth $4 Million Sources of Income Pornography, Dancing, Modeling and Acting Gender Female Date of Birth October 8, 1969 Age 54 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Adult actress, Exotic dancer, and Model

Renowned for her prolific career in the adult film industry, Julia Ann has achieved a commendable net worth of $4 million. Embarking on her professional journey at age 18 in the modeling industry, she seamlessly transitioned into the world of professional mud wrestling in Hollywood. However, it was her noteworthy roles in "MILF" themed videos, commencing around 2008 with titles like "Big Booty Moms 2," "Naturally Exposed 6," and "Cougar Club," that significantly contributed to her income. Not only did these ventures enhance her financial standing, but they also earned her the esteemed XRCO award for MILF of the Year in 2009.

Julia's most substantial source of income is her prolific career in the adult film industry. Beginning in 1993 with her debut in Andrew Blake's "Hidden Obsessions," she worked in over 360 videos and films. Notable projects include "Elements of Desire" and "Beautiful". Besides her adult film work, Julia hosted the Playboy TV series "Naughty Amateur Home Videos." Beyond individual films, the actress has participated in various adult film compilations, series, and collaborations, including "Adult's Biggest Cocks," "Heat 2," and "Rearview Kobe." Julia is also the proprietor of her enterprise, Julia Ann Productions.

In 2017, Julia bought a home in Glendale, California, for $893,000 and sold it for $1.2 million in 2021.

Julia was born on October 8, 1969, in Los Angeles, California. At the age of 12, she moved to the unincorporated community of Idyllwild in Riverside County. There, she attended a preparatory school before returning to Los Angeles to live with her grandmother. From 2003 to 2007, Julia was married to adult film director Michael Raven.

Julia Ann’s awards

- AVN Award for Best All-Girl Sex Scene – Film (1993)

- XRCO Award for Best Girl-Girl Scene (1993)

- AVN Award for Best All-Girl Sex Scene – Video ("Seven Deadly Sins" 2000)

AVN Hall of Fame Inductee (2004)

- AVN Award for Best Actress – Video ("Beautiful" 2004)

- XRCO Award for MILF of the Year (2009)

- AVN Award for MILF/Cougar Performer of the Year (2010)

- XRCO Award for MILF of the Year (2010)

- AVN Award for MILF/Cougar Performer of the Year (2011)

- XRCO Award for MILF of the Year (2011)

- XBIZ Award for MILF Performer of the Year (2014)

- AVN Hottest MILF Fan Award (2015)

- AVN Award for Most Outrageous Sex Scene ("Ministry of Evil," 2021)

Is Julia Ann involved in social causes?

Yes, Julia Ann is actively involved in various charitable organizations and social causes, using her platform to raise awareness and support for meaningful initiatives.

Does Julia Ann have a passion for directing?

Yes, Julia Ann has explored her passion for directing, showcasing versatile talents behind the camera with projects under her company, Julia Ann Productions.

What is the Jula Ann's net worth?

Adult movie actor Julia Ann has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

