Name Griselda Blanco Net Worth $2 Billion Income $80 million per month Sources of Income Drug trafficking Gender Female Date of Birth Feb 15, 1943 Date of Death Sep 3, 2012 Age 69 years Nationality Colombian Profession Drug dealer

Griselda Blanco, infamous for her involvement in drug trafficking and known by several monikers such as "the Black Widow," "La Madrina," and the "Cocaine Godmother," had amassed a net worth estimated at $2 billion during her lifetime. Notorious for criminal activities in the 1970s and 1980s, a notable aspect of her criminal career was her close collaboration with Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar. After building her criminal empire for close to a decade, Blanco's reign of terror came to an end when she was apprehended in 1985 and subsequently sentenced to a 20-year prison term. However, she was released early and was subsequently deported to Colombia due to legal technicalities. Her life was cut short in 2012 when she was brutally murdered at the age of 69.

Blanco was a major player in the cocaine trade during the 1970s and 1980s, and was involved in the production, transportation, and distribution of large quantities of narcotics, which generated substantial profits. She collaborated with prominent drug cartels, including the Medellín Cartel led by Pablo Escobar, a partnership that allowed her to access a vast and lucrative network for trafficking cocaine. She has been featured in documentaries like "Cocaine Cowboys" and "Cocaine Cowboys II: Hustlin' With the Godmother," and portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the biopic "Cocaine Godmother." Musicians have referenced her in songs, such as "See No Evil" by The Game, "Pain" by Pusha T, and "Suge" by DaBaby and Nicki Minaj. Books like "American Desperado" and "A Brief History of Seven Killings" have also delved into her life. Her criminal activities led to staggering profits, with her organization reportedly generating about $80 million per month.

At the time of her death, Griselda Blanco reportedly owned a vast real estate portfolio worth an estimated $500 million. Her assets included numerous properties, with the feds seizing four of her holdings valued at approximately $118.7 million. It is believed that she owned hundreds of properties, including an apartment valued at $32.6 million.

The narco queen was born Griselda Blanco Restrepo on February 15, 1943, in Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia. She moved to Medellín with her abusive mother, Ana Lucía Restrepo, when she was just three years old. By the age of 13, Blanco had already become a pickpocket and involved in prostitution. Tragically, her propensity for violence became evident when at only 11 years old, she and a group of friends abducted a 10-year-old boy from an upscale neighbourhood. When the child's family refused to pay the ransom, Blanco personally shot and killed the boy. At 14, she left home in an attempt to escape her mother's abusive boyfriend, who had been sexually abusing her.

Her personal life was marked by multiple marriages. Her first husband was Carlos Trujillo, and they had three sons together, named Osvaldo, Uber, and Dixon. All three of her sons would eventually spend time in prison in the U.S. and were killed after being deported to Colombia. According to rumors, Blanco had her first husband, Carlos Trujillo, killed during the 1970s, while her second husband Alberto Bravo also met a violent end in 1975, after Blanco confronted him about money missing from their drug cartel's profit. The dispute led to a deadly gun battle in a Bogotá nightclub parking lot where Bravo and six bodyguards lost their lives. After relocating to Miami, Blanco married Darío Sepúlveda, with whom she had a son named Michael Corleone. However, their marriage ended in 1983 when Sepúlveda left Blanco and returned to Colombia. Their custody dispute led to Sepúlveda's kidnapping of Michael, and In response, Blanco had Sepúlveda assassinated.

Griselda Blanco, infamously known as "the Black Widow of Cocaine," met a gruesome demise, fitting the brutality that marked her life. At the age of 69, she was gunned down by an assassin on a motorcycle as she exited a butcher's shop in Medellin. Blanco, renowned for orchestrating numerous murders and violent drug wars in Miami, was a pioneer in the cocaine trade during the late '70s and early '80s, accumulating billions in wealth and facing convictions for multiple killings. She devised the motorcycle "ride-by" assassination, a method she utilized herself.

Why did Griselda Blanco name her son Michael Corleone?

Griselda Blanco, known for her love of the underworld and the mafia, named her son Michael Corleone after the main character in "The Godfather."

What was one of Griselda Blanco's inventions related to drug smuggling?

Griselda Blanco invented underwear with secret compartments for hiding drugs, which she used during her large-scale cocaine smuggling operations.

Did Griselda Blanco have a plan to kidnap John F. Kennedy Jr.?

Yes, she devised a plot to kidnap John Kennedy Jr. while in jail and use him as a bargaining chip for her freedom, although it never materialized.

