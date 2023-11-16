Name George Wendt Net Worth $25 Million Sources of Income Acting and Singing Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 17, 1948 Age 75 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Singer

George Wendt, the accomplished American actor and comedian renowned for his role as Norm Peterson on the TV sitcom "Cheers," boasts a substantial net worth of $25 million. His enduring success in the entertainment industry, particularly his iconic portrayal in "Cheers," has significantly contributed to his impressive wealth. Although Wendt's show, "The George Wendt Show" aired in 1995 for just one year, it went on to be successful. He also made a memorable appearance in one of the final episodes of the iconic series "Columbo."

George Wendt during Comedian-Actor George Wendt Performs at the Ice House | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Schwartz

Wendt made appearances on various popular shows, including "Saturday Night Live," "Taxi," "Soap," "MAS*H," "Seinfeld," "Frasier," "Becker," "Sabrina, The Teenage Witch," "The Simpsons," and "Family Guy." His versatility and appeal in the television industry have contributed to his income over the years. The actor ventured into the world of film with roles in movies such as "Fletch," "Gung Ho," "Dreamscape," "House," "Forever Young," "Hostage for a Day," "Man of the House," and "Lakeboat." These film appearances added to his income and expanded his reputation as a versatile actor.

Wendt also pursued a successful career on stage. From reprising Edna Turnblad in "Hairspray" to playing Santa in "Elf the Musical" on Broadway, Wendt has showcased his theatrical versatility. His involvement in TV series like "Hot In Cleveland" and a cameo in "Portlandia" adds to his post-Cheers endeavors. The actor's State Farm Insurance commercial with fellow Superfan Robert Smigel brought SNL nostalgia to a new context. The actor has starred in productions like "Never Too Late" and "Death of a Salesman." In 2023, he embraced a new challenge, participating in "The Masked Singer" as Moose.

George Wendt attends Wizard World Comic Con Chicago at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center | Getty Images | Photo by Daniel Boczarski

George Wendt's salary

During his time on "Cheers," Wendt earned a remarkable $200,000 per episode, equating to approximately $5 million per season. When adjusted for inflation, this would be equivalent to earning around $10 million per year in today's money.

Ted Danson and George Wendt as "Edna Turnblad" who starred in the Hit TV Show "Cheers", reunite backstage at The Hit Musical "Hairspray" | Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

George Robert Wendt Jr. was born on October 17, 1948, on the south side of Chicago, Illinois. His parents had nine children. His maternal grandfather, Tom Howard, was a renowned photographer. Wendt's heritage is primarily Irish with German descent. In his personal life, the actor is the uncle of former SNL writer and cast member Jason Sudeikis. He is married to Bernadette Birkett, and the couple has three children: Hilary, Joe, and Daniel.

- Six Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Norm Peterson on "Cheers" (1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1989)

- A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, awarded in 2003

- A nomination for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in a Children's Special for his work on "The Little Engine That Could" (1991)

- A Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Actor in a Revue for his work in "Bleacher Bums" (1978)

- An induction into the Chicago Entertainment Hall of Fame (2010).

Is George Wendt Married?

George Wendt married Bernadette Birkett in 1978 and the couple have remained together ever since. They have five children together.

Has George Wendt performed on Broadway?

Yes, George Wendt made his Broadway debut in the play "The Little Foxes."

Is George Wendt a sports enthusiast?

Yes, George Wendt is known for his love for sports, particularly Chicago sports teams.

