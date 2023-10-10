Name Fareed Zakaria Net Worth $14 Million Salary $500K-1 Million Annual Income $5 Million Sources of Income Journalist, Writer, Author, Commentator and Production Gender Male Date of Birth January 20, 1964 Age 59 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Journalist, Writer, Author, Commentator, Editor, Television producer

Fareed Zakaria, the renowned Indian-American journalist, author, and political commentator, is best recognized as the host of CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" and boasts a substantial net worth estimated at $14 million as of October 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. His journey began with a research project on American foreign policy at Harvard, followed by a role as the managing editor of Foreign Affairs in 1992. His successful career in journalism, television hosting, and writing has contributed significantly to his wealth.

Also Read: Emily Ratajkowski Opened Doors for Influencers to Enter the Mainstream; Here's Her Net Worth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fareed Zakaria (@fareedzakaria)

Fareed Zakaria earns an impressive annual salary of $5 million as the host of CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS," which is a significant source of his income. Zakaria has authored several books, including bestsellers like "The Post-American World" and "In Defense of a Liberal Education." The royalties from book sales contribute to his income.

Fareed Zakaria attends the Annual Meeting of the Harvard University Alumni Association | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Marotta

Also Read: Elle Macpherson Was One of the World’s Highest-Paid Models in the 1980s; What’s Her Net Worth Now?

His role as a television host, including hosting shows like "Foreign Exchange with Fareed Zakaria" and "Fareed Zakaria Global Public Square" on CNN adds to his income. Zakaria writes weekly columns for publications like The Washington Post and The Atlantic Monthly, further diversifying his sources of income.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fareed Zakaria (@fareedzakaria)

Also Read: What Is 'Jackass' Star Steve-O's Net Worth?

In 2012, Fareed Zakaria acquired the Wildercliff Mansion in Rhinebeck for a sum of $2.1 million, per WPDH. Spanning an expansive 6,000 square feet, this impressive estate is prominently located along the picturesque Hudson River, offering breathtaking views of the surroundings. Additionally, the property includes a separate carriage house. It's worth noting that this stately home was formerly owned by musician Sam Hall.

Fareed Zakaria speaks at the Museum Of The Moving Image Honors Richard Plepler & Charlie Rose | Getty Images | Photo by Jemal Countess

Instagram 48.3K followers Facebook 764K followers Twitter 1 Million followers

Fareed Zakaria, Paula Throckmorton Zakaria and daughter Lila Zakaria | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Marotta

Personal life

Fareed Zakaria was born on January 20, 1964, in Mumbai, India. He hails from a Konkani Muslim family with his father, Rafiq Zakaria being a notable politician in the Indian National Congress and an Islamic theologian. His mother, Fatima Zakaria made her mark as the editor of the Sunday Times of India. Zakaria pursued his higher education at Yale University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1986.

In 1997, he married Paula Throckmorton, a jewelry designer, and the couple had three children together. After their divorce in 2018, they decided not to raise their children in any particular religion as Throckmorton is Christian while Zakaria identifies as a secular and non-practicing Muslim. He currently resides in the Upper West Side of New York City.

Fareed Zakaria's distinguished career has earned him numerous awards and honors, including a National Magazine Award, a Peabody Award, Emmy Award nominations, and recognition as India Abroad Person of the Year in 2008. He has also received honorary degrees from several universities and prestigious awards such as the Padma Bhushan from the Indian government and the International Center for Journalists Founders Award for Excellence in Journalism. Zakaria has served on the boards of organizations like the Council on Foreign Relations, Columbia University's International House, City College of New York's Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership, and was a trustee of Yale Corporation, the governing body of Yale University.

What happened to "Fareed Zakaria GPS"?

CNN suspended "Fareed Zakaria GPS" due to plagiarism by the host in a Time magazine column and a blog post for the network.

Why did Fareed Zakaria get divorced?

Fareed Zakaria's wife cited "irretrievable breakdown" of their marriage as the grounds for their divorce after 21 years of marriage.

Who are Fareed Zakaria's children?

Fareed Zakaria has three children: Lila Zakaria, Sofia Zakaria, and Omar Zakaria.

More from MARKETREALIST

What is US Vice President Kamala Harris' Net Worth?

What is Rapper Method Man's Net Worth?