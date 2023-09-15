What is 'Modern Family' Star Ed O’Neill’s Net Worth?

Name Ed O'Neill Net Worth $65 Million Salary $500 Thousand Per Episode Annual Income $5-6 Million + Sources of Income Acting and Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth Apr 12, 1946 Age 77 Nationality United States of America Profession American football player, Actor, Teacher

Actor Ed O'Neill has had an extensive career in the entertainment industry. Known for his iconic roles in television series like "Married with Children" and "Modern Family," O'Neill has also established himself as a highly paid voice-over actor, notably for Zyrtec commercials. He boasts a net worth of $65 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Ed O'Neill's diverse sources of income primarily stem from his illustrious career in the entertainment industry. His main source of earnings has been his acting roles, including iconic characters in television series such as "Married with Children" and "Modern Family." Some of his film credits include “Dutch” (1991), “Little Giants” (1994), “Wayne’s World” (1992), “Wayne’s World 2” (1993), and “The Bone Collector” (1999). He’s also lent his voice to animated films such as “Wreck-It Ralph” (2012), “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (2018), and “Finding Dory” (2016). His television credits include hit shows like “Dragnet,” “The West Wing,” “Big Apple,” and “John from Cincinnati,” showcasing Ed’s versatility as an actor and dedication to his craft.

During the early seasons of "Modern Family," O'Neill received $100,000 to $150,000 per episode. His earnings per episode increased to $200,000 between 2014 and 2018 and then reached an impressive $500,000 per episode from 2018 to 2020.

Beyond acting, O'Neill's influence extended to brand endorsements. He became the voice of Zyrtec, a prominent over-the-counter medication, providing voice-overs for television advertisements. Additionally, he participated in advertising campaigns for 1-800-COLLECT in the 1990s and endorsed then-presidential candidate Barack Obama in 2008.

Ed O'Neill is having more leisure time following the conclusion of "Modern Family" in 2020. His new property on the Big Island of Hawaii, that he bought for $6.25 million, per realtor.com, in the picturesque location is perfect for some family time.

Born on April 12, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, Ed O'Neill initially pursued a career in professional football, attempting to join the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers. However, after a brief football career, he shifted his focus to acting, ultimately finding success in the entertainment industry. He is married to actress Catherine Rusoff, and they have two daughters. O'Neill is passionate about Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a martial art he has practiced for more than 20 years.

Throughout his career, Ed O'Neill has received recognition and accolades, including:

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011

Nominations for two Golden Globe Awards for his role in "Married… with Children"

Three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his work in "Modern Family"

Four Screen Actors Guild Awards for his contributions to "Modern Family"

Two Behind the Voice Actors Awards for his voice acting in "Wreck-It Ralph"

