Name Damian Lewis Net Worth $25 Million Salary $250 Thousand Per Episode Annual Income $1-5 Million Sources of Income Acting and Production Gender Male Date of Birth Feb 11, 1971 Age 52 years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Film Producer

Damian Lewis, the accomplished English actor and producer, boasts a commendable net worth of $25 million. His journey to financial success is marked by his prolific career in television, where he has delivered memorable performances in renowned series such as "Homeland" and "Billions." Damian Lewis is known for his enduring commitment to his craft and his family.

Also Read: As Soccer Legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hangs up His Boots; Here's the Net Worth He Walked Away With

Born on February 11, 1971, in St. John's Wood, London, England, Damian's early education took place at prestigious English boarding schools, setting the stage for his future in acting. It was during his time at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama that he honed his talents, graduating in 1993. His career trajectory began with stage acting for the Royal Shakespeare Company, which served as a launchpad for his journey into the world of entertainment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Lewis (@damianlewisreallyofficial)

Damian Lewis' diverse sources of income are a reflection of his successful career in the entertainment industry. Acting has been a major contributor to his financial well-being, with a wide range of roles in television, film, and theatre. His talent and versatility as an actor have played a pivotal role in shaping his income.

Also Read: In the Service of the Nation: 10 First Ladies of America and Their Enduring Legacies

Damian Lewis attends the 2018 British Academy Britannia Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle

Television has been a significant source of earnings for Damian Lewis. His roles in acclaimed series like "Homeland" and "Billions" have not only earned him critical acclaim but also substantial financial rewards. In "Homeland," he portrayed Gunnery Sergeant Nicholas Brody, a role that not only brought him accolades but also reportedly paid him a considerable salary per season.

Also Read: Sara Ramirez Has Proved Her Talent on Stage and Screen; Here's All About Her Talents and Net Worth

Film appearances have also added to Damian Lewis's income. While his filmography may not be as extensive as his television career, his performances in movies like "Dreamcatcher", "Keane", and "Queen of the Desert" have contributed to his financial success.

Salary

Damian Lewis has accumulated a significant portion of his wealth through his acting career. Notably, he portrayed the complex character of Gunnery Sergeant Nicholas Brody in the Showtime series "Homeland" and the billionaire Bobby Axelrod in "Billions". For these roles, he earned substantial salaries, with "Homeland" reportedly paying him $3 million per season, making it $250,000 per episode.

Damien Lewis attends the New York Jets vs. Baltimore Ravens game at MetLife Stadium | Getty Images | Photo by Al Pereira

Damian Lewis's financial portfolio includes his real estate holdings. He, along with his late wife, Helen McCrory, owned a Victorian townhouse in Tufnell Park, north London. They purchased this house in 2007 from fellow British actor Hugh Laurie, making it their family residence. Additionally, the couple owned a property near Sudbury in Suffolk, further contributing to Damian's assets.

Damian Lewis at The WGA Theater in Beverly Hills, California | Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Damian Lewis has a strong preference for his Audi Mini Convertible, considering it his favorite vehicle of the moment. In addition to this cherished car, the actor also owns a McLaren.

Twitter 309.4K followers Instagram 51.1K followers

Helen McCrory and Damian Lewis attend the UK premiere of "A Little Chaos" | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Marsland

Damian Lewis was married to the late actress Helen McCrory from 2007 until her passing in 2021. The couple had two children together, Manon and Gulliver. Lewis is an ardent soccer fan, particularly supporting Liverpool FC. He actively participated in the Soccer Aid fundraiser in 2006. Furthermore, he was a patron of the London-based charity Scene & Heard, aimed at involving inner-city children in the arts. He also served as a trade justice ambassador for the charity Christian Aid.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory supported Feed NHS, a charitable initiative providing food from upscale restaurants to NHS staff. By early April 2020, they had raised over $1 million for the cause, extending their philanthropic efforts.

Biarritz International Festival of Audiovisual Programming (2001): Best Actor – Series and Serials for "Band of Brothers" - Won Critics' Choice Television Awards:

2012: Best Actor in a Drama Series for "Homeland" - Nominated

2013: Best Actor in a Drama Series for "Homeland" - Nominated Emmy Awards:

2012: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Homeland" - Won

2013: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Homeland" - Nominated Golden Globe Awards (Television):

2012: Best Actor – Television Series Drama for "Homeland" - Nominated

2013: Best Actor – Television Series Drama for "Homeland" - Won

Why did Damian Lewis leave "Billions"?

Damian Lewis left 'Billions' to spend more time with his family in England.

Is Damian Lewis royalty?

No, Damian Lewis is not royalty but his maternal grandfather was Lord Mayor of London and his mother's side has titles going back for a few generations but they are baronets, purchased titles, and not real nobility.

What is Damian Lewis best known for?

Damian Watcyn Lewis is best known for portraying U.S. Army Major Richard Winters in the HBO miniseries "Band of Brothers".

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'Old Town Road' Singer Lil Nas X's Net Worth?

Ricky Gervais Made a Fortune Through Royalties From 'The ‘Office’; What’s His Net Worth?