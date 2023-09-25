Name Chris Noth Net Worth $16 Million Salary $1 Million Annual Income $5 Million Sources of Income Acting, Production, and Business Gender Male Date of Birth Nov 13, 1954 Age 68 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Businessperson, Film Producer, Voice Actor, Restaurateur

Chris Noth, known for his iconic roles in both television and theatre, has amassed substantial wealth over his illustrious career and has an estimated net worth of $16 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth primarily stems from his successful career in film and television, encompassing a variety of roles in both mediums. Beyond his on-screen success, Chris Noth has ventured into business endeavors, showcasing his entrepreneurial acumen and further diversifying his financial interests.

Also Read: What is NBA Legend Tony Parker's Net Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Noth (@chrisnothofficial)

Chris Noth's income streams encompass a diverse range of avenues that have significantly contributed to his financial portfolio. Notably, he has made substantial earnings through his involvement in the world of theatre, where he has graced the stage in numerous productions, including those on Broadway.

Chris Noth attends the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards |Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

Also Read: Multi-Billionaire Media Baron Rupert Murdoch Is Retiring; What is His Net Worth?

He co-owned a charming tea house known as "Once Upon a Tea Cup," where his investment showcased his entrepreneurial acumen. Additionally, he is a co-owner of "The Cutting Room," a renowned music venue situated in the vibrant city of New York, further diversifying his financial interests. One noteworthy addition to his income portfolio is his majority-stake ownership in Ambhar Tequila. This investment has not only expanded his income sources but also positioned him as a key player in the world of premium tequila.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Noth (@chrisnothofficial)

Also Read: What Is Comedian Tracy Morgan’s Net Worth?

Chris Noth's salary

Chris Noth has earned a significant portion of his wealth through his acting career. He gained widespread recognition for his roles in popular television series such as "Sex and the City," "Law & Order," and "The Good Wife." Chris Noth secured a substantial paycheck of $5 million for his appearance in a single episode of "And Just Like That". He is well known for his role as Mr. Big in the "Sex and the City" franchise. In addition to television, Noth has appeared in various films, including "Cast Away" (2000), "The Perfect Man" (2005), and "My One and Only" (2009). These film appearances have contributed to his earnings.

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of 'And Just Like That' | Getty Images | Photo by RCF

In 2017, Chris Noth made a real estate move by acquiring a 1,300-square-foot, 6-room co-op apartment on the Upper East Side of New York City for $1.85 million. His property portfolio extends beyond New York, including a 1,854-square-foot residence in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles, which he purchased for $1.445 million in 2007. In 2012, he invested in a $1.485 million home nestled on 4.5 acres of land in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Back in 2003, he secured a studio apartment at The Shoreham in West Hollywood for $243,000, and three years later, in 2006, he expanded his holdings with the purchase of a 1,453-square-foot apartment in the same building.

Instagram 462K followers

Chris Noth attends the 2014 Rainforest Action Network fundraiser at The Cutting Room | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Zimmerman

Chris Noth, born on November 13, 1954, in Madison, Wisconsin, embarked on his acting career with a passion for the craft. He honed his skills through extensive theatre work, appearing in numerous plays, including Broadway productions. His dedication and talent caught the attention of industry insiders, leading to his breakthrough in the world of television and film. Noth's career reached new heights when he took on the iconic role of Detective Mike Logan in the popular TV series "Law & Order." Beyond the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, Chris Noth maintains a private and fulfilling personal life. He has been in a long-term relationship with Tara Lynn Wilson, and the couple tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony. Together, they have a son named Orion Christopher Noth.

Chris Noth has received recognition and accolades for his outstanding performances in both television and theatre. In 1994, he garnered a nomination from the Viewers for Quality Television for his role as Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in "Law & Order." The following year, he was part of the cast nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in the category of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Noth's portrayal of Mr. Big in "Sex and the City" earned him a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2000. He continued to make waves in the theatre world, winning the prestigious Theatre World Award in 2001 for his role in "The Best Man."

His talent in television was once again recognized with a nomination for the Satellite Awards' Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his role in "Sex and the City" in 2003. Noth's contributions to the small screen were celebrated when he and the cast of "The Good Wife" received a nomination at the Golden Globe Awards for Best Supporting Actor in 2011.

Beyond the screen, Chris Noth's international appeal was acknowledged when he was honored with the GQ International Icon Of The Year award at the GQ Men of the Year Turkey event in 2015. He also received the Shining Star Award at the La Costa Film Festival in 2016 and the Canopy Award at the North Fork TV Festival in 2017.

FAQs

Has Chris Noth received any notable recognition for his contributions to the entertainment industry?

Yes, Chris Noth has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Does Chris Noth have any hidden talents outside of acting?

Yes, Chris Noth is a skilled horse rider and enjoys it as a way to unwind and connect with nature.

What is Chris Noth's educational background?

Chris Noth holds a master's degree in Fine Arts from the Yale School of Drama.

More from MARKETREALIST

What is Actress-Activist Susan Sarandon's Net Worth?

What Is Former Football Quarterback, Investor and Sports Commentator Steve Young’s Net Worth?