Name Carrot Top Net Worth $70 Million Salary $1 Million + Annual Income $8-10 Million Sources of Income Acting and comedy Gender Male Date of Birth Feb 25, 1965 Age 58 years Nationality American Profession Actor, screenwriter, comedian

Scott Thompson, professionally as Carrot Top, is an American comedian and actor who has appeared in several movies, and boasts of a $70 million net worth. Inspired to take up comedy as a marketing student, Thompson started going for stand-up gigs at college campuses across the US, before appearing on "The Tonight Show." Since the 90s he has made a name in stand-up comedy, forayed into television and films, and has a long-running show in Las Vegas.

Also Read: 'Sex and the City' Star Kristin Davis is Also Recognized as a Conservationist; Here's Her Net Worth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Thompson (@carrottoplive)

What are Carrot Top’s sources of income?

Carrot Top attends the premiere of "Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man" | Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

Carrot Top's revenue primarily stems from his comedy career, which includes a residency at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, and is built on his unique blend of prop-based humor and punchlines. The highly sought-after entertainer has also appeared in various films and television shows, including "Scrubs," "Reno 911!," and "CSI," to supplement his income as a comedian.

Also Read: Dolly Parton Created Magic by Merging Genres; Here's Her Net Worth and Musical Journey

Carrot Top performs live at The Roxy Theater in Atlanta Georgia circa 1998 | Getty Images | Photo by Rick Diamond

Carrot Top's salary

Also Read: From Collaboration With Shakira to Presidential Bid in Haiti: Wyclef Jean's Journey and Net Worth

Carrot Top performs six nights a week in Las Vegas and commands an estimated annual income of around $8 million from his live shows.

Comedian Carrot Top performs during the 10th anniversary celebration of his residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino | Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Carrot Top’s real estate and overall assets

Carrot Top acquired a Central Florida retreat in May 1997 for $925,000, and in 2006, the comedian bought his Sin City residence in Las Vegas for $1.9 million.

Carrot Top's Social Media Following

Instagram 135,000 followers Facebook 162,000 followers Twitter 65,600 Followers

(L-R) Rapper Flavor Flav, entertainer Wayne Newton and comedian Carrot Top attend the grand opening of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK" | Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Personal life

Scott Thompson, widely known as Carrot Top, hails from Rockledge, Florida, and spent his formative years in Cocoa. Born to a NASA engineer, he grew up in a household influenced by science and innovation. Carrot Top has been dating his long time girlfriend Amanda Hogan since 2014, and has never been married.

Awards and recognition

Carrot Top's comedic prowess earned him an American Comedy Award for Funniest Male Stand-Up Comic in 1994. Additionally, he received a Razzie Award nomination in 1999 for Worst New Star for his role in "Chairman of the Board."

FAQs

Who is Carrot Top's girlfriend?

Amanda Hogan has been Carrot Top's supportive partner for nearly a decade.

Why is Carrot Top famous?

Carrot Top is widely known for his use of prop comedy.

Why is he called Carrot Top?

He got the nickname "Carrot Top" from a local swimming coach, a reference to his red hair.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Standup Comedy to TV and Memorable Films: Kevin James' Rising Popularity and Net Worth

Rian Johnson Made Short Films at 11 and Grew up to Bag a Major Netflix Deal; Here's His Net Worth