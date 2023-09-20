Bijou Phillips To Divorce Danny Masterson After Rape Sentencing; A Look At Her Finances

Name Bijou Phillips Net Worth $8 Million Salary $200K + Annual Income $2 Million + Sources of Income Acting, Modelling and Endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth Apr 1, 1980 Age 43 Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Model, Actor

Also Read: What Is Megan Mullally's Net Worth?

Bijou Phillips, the multifaceted American actress, model, and singer, boasts a commendable net worth of $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Phillips started out as a model at the young age of 13, setting the stage for her diverse career.

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips during The Rock And Republic LA Fashion Week | Getty Images | Photo by Brad Washburn

Bijou Phillips has done roles in both films and television. Her debut in the 1999 film "Black and White" showcased her acting prowess, leading to subsequent notable performances in movies such as "Almost Famous," "Tart," "Bully," and "Havoc," among others. Apart from her acting career, Phillips ventured into the world of music. In 1999, she released her debut album titled "I'd Rather Eat Glass".

Also Read: What Is Ja Morant's Net Worth After His Return From Suspension?

Bijou Phillips during DDCLAB LA Boutique Opening | Getty Images | Photo by Mark Sullivan

However, acting remains her primary source of income. She reportedly earned $2.4 million for her role in the TV show "Raising Hope," per FamousStardom. Every month, her salary as an actress amounts to an impressive $200,000.

Also Read: What is Chuck Norris' Net Worth?

Bijou Phillips in Park City, Utah | Getty Images | Photo by Thos Robinson

Bijou Phillips has a multifaceted career that includes modeling, and she has graced the covers of various magazines such as Stuff, Nylon, and Playboy. Her modeling endeavors, notably as an image model for Calvin Klein, have significantly contributed to her income. Her early start in Hollywood allowed her to diversify her income streams.

Bijou Phillips during Silver Spoon Pre-Golden Globe Hollywood Buffet in LA | Getty Images | Photo by Lee Celano

Bijou Phillips and her husband actor Danny Masterson have invested approximately $3 million in a five-bedroom Mediterranean-style property.

Instagram 55.6K followers

Bijou Phillips attends the 32nd annual IDA Documentary Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Bijou Phillips was born on April 1, 1980, in Greenwich, Connecticut. Her unconventional upbringing included experiences in the foster care system. Her teenage years in New York City were characterized by partying, drug use, and drinking. She became a fixture in tabloids, often associated with socialites like the Hilton sisters. At 17, she entered rehab following the death of socialite Davide Sorrenti, who succumbed to a heroin overdose.

She was in a relatiionship with Sean Lennon. In 2004, she began dating actor Danny Masterson, a fellow Scientologist. They married in 2011 and have a daughter together.

Her life has not been without controversy. Accusations of assault involving Phillips on film and television sets have emerged. Both her father and husband have faced allegations of sexual assault and harassment, both of whom she has defended. Mackenzie Phillips, her half-sister accused their father of rape and incest although Bijou Phillips publicly stated that she did not believe her sister's claims. Danny Masterson faced allegations of rape, harassment, and stalking between 2017 and 2020 with Phillips standing by him. However, she recently filed for divorce after Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women.

Bijou Phillips received a notable nomination at the DVD Exclusive Awards in 2006. She was recognized for her role in the film "Havoc" and was nominated for the DVDX Award in the category of Best Supporting Actress (in a DVD Premiere Movie). This nomination highlights her talent and contribution to the entertainment industry.

Why did Bijou Phillips grow up in foster care?

After her parents split up, both were found unfit to have custody of Bijou and she was placed in foster care with a family in Bolton Landing, New York.

Why is Bijou Phillips divorcing her husband Danny Masterson?

Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from Danny Masterson citing "irreconcilable differences," shortly after his imprisonment for two rapes, ending their 12-year marriage.

Who is Bijou Phillips' sister?

Bijou Phillips has two half-sisters, Mackenzie Phillips and Chynna Phillips.

More from MARKETREALIST

‘Freaks and Geeks’ Star Busy Philipps Earns Most From Brand Partnerships; What’s Her Net Worth?

What Is 'Law and Order' Star Mariska Hargitay's Net Worth?