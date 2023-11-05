Name Phoebe Cates Net Worth $35 Million Sources of Income Films DOB 16th July 1963 Age 60 years Gender Female Nationality American Profession Actress, model, entrepreneur, singer

Also Read: Grammy Award Winning DJ Flume is Known Through Collaborations; Here's His Net Worth

Well-known for her sensual role as Linda Barrett in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," American actress Phoebe Cates has earned a net worth of $35 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Born in New York to a Broadway producer, she tried her hand at singing and ballet dancing but ended up doing modeling and acting. She made her first big screen debut in 1982 in "Paradise" and has also appeared in "Baby Sitter". Cates also starred in "Gremlins" which grossed $212.9 million and was a massive box office hit. Some of the Cates' well-known projects include "Drop Dead Fred", "Lace", "Fast Times at Ridgemont High", and "Private School".

Actors Phoebe Cates and Kevin Kline arrives at the 81st Annual Academy Awards held at The Kodak Theatre on February 22, 2009 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Cates mainly earned her income from acting gigs, which she took up after she felt like modeling was just the same thing over and over. She also did TV shows and gave her voice in many songs including "How Do I Let You Know" and "Just One Touch". She then took a break and launched the Blue Tree Boutique in New York City, which offered a wide range of items including women's apparel, embellished jewelry, home decor, accessories, and gift boxes. Cates is pretty happy with her retirement as she gets to handle the Blue Tree outlets and spend time with her husband and children.

Also Read: Ghislaine Maxwell Went From Socialite to Convicted Sex Trafficker; Here's Her Net Worth

The Public Theatres Summer Gala Honoring Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline and Opening Night of MacBeth Phoebe Cates,Kevin Kline, Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts (Photo by Robin Platzer/FilmMagic)

Also Read: Selena Quintanilla-Perez's Legendary Music Career Was Cut Short by a Gunshot; Here's Her Net Worth

Born as Phoebe Belle Cates in New York City, she spent her childhood with her sisters Valerie and Alexandra and attended the Julliard School. Modeling came to Cates as a profession at a young age but it became monotonous for her after some time. Then in 1983, Cates auditioned for a role in "The Big Chill," where she met Kevin Kline, and although she didn't get the role she found love and a lifelong partner. They did not actually date until they crossed paths again at New York City's Public Theatre, and the couple got married in 1989 in New York and became parents to Owen in 1991 and Greta in 1994. Owen chose to make a name for himself in the film industry while Greta was more inclined towards the music industry. The Kline family keeps a low profile and currently lives in Manhattan, New York but are often seen making appearances on the red carpet and parties. Phoebe took a break from acting to focus more on the family and embrace the feeling of motherhood by being with her children.

Greta Kline, Phoebe Cates, Kevin Kline and Owen Kline (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Why did Phoebe Cates take a break from acting?

Cates retired from Hollywood to enjoy and cherish the feeling of motherhood.

Is Phoebe Cates married?

Cates is married to Kevin Kline and has two kids namely Owen Joseph Kline and Greta Kline.

Does Phoebe Cates have any siblings?

She has two sisters and one brother namely Valerie Cates, Alexandra Cates, and Phillip Cates.

More from MARKETREALIST

From 'Kenan & Kel' to Longest Serving Cast Member on 'SNL': Kenan Thompson's Journey and Net Worth

Terry Gou Founded Foxconn Which Assembles Most of the World's iPhones; Here's His Net Worth