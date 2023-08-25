Name Steve Harvey Net Worth $200 Million Salary $3 Million Annual Income $36 Million + Sources of Income Acting, Hosting, Comedy and More Gender Male Date of Birth January 17, 1957 Age 66 Years Nationality American Profession Comedian, Host, Actor

Steve Harvey the famous comedian, actor, TV host, producer, and writer has amassed a fortune of $200 million. His wealth is not only the result of years of hard work but also intelligent money management. Harvey rose to prominence as a standup comedian in the 80s. Soon, he starred on his show, "The Steve Harvey Show", which was a WB sitcom and ran on the network for six long seasons.

Harvey has been hosting and appearing on TV for years now and therefore it's hardly a shocker that he gets remunerated generously. He ventured into the world of hosting in 2010 when he started hosting "Family Feud" a game show. He is also known for hosting the Miss Universe Paegent, every year.

Steve Harvey's salary

As an American television host, Steve Harvey's salary is around $100,000 per episode. He reportedly earned around $760,000 for hosting the Miss Universe in 2018, $900,000 in 2019, $1 million in 2020 and 2021, and $2 million in 2022. It was also reported that Harvey made a cool $45 million between 2017 and 2018 and earned the same amount the next year as well. Out of the $45 million, almost $10 million comes from hosting the game show, "Family Feud."

Steve Harvey's primary house located in Welch, West Virginia is an 11,000 square foot villa with 9 bathrooms, 11 bedrooms, a wine cellar, and 2 pools. He bought this house for a mammoth $25 million. Steve also has leased a large 12,000-square-foot mansion inside the gated community of Beverly Park which is on the top of Beverly Hills for $125,000 per month. He also owns a 9,000-square-foot home in Atlanta which he bought for $3.4 million in 2010. In 2020, he bought Tyler Perry's one-time mansion in Atlanta for a cool $15 million.

On top of having an extensive real estate portfolio, he also has an impressive car collection that includes cars like the Lamborghini Aventador which he bought for $1 Million, a Ferrari GTC4 worth $850,000, an Aston Martin DB11, Lincoln Aviator, and Rolls-Royce Dawn.

Steve Harvey Speaking At The 2016 State Farm Neighborhood Awards at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas. Getty Images | Bryan Steffy

Broderick Steven Harvey, known to the world as Steve Harvey was born on January 17, 1957, in Welch, West Virginia. Harvey gained prominence for his humor and later became known to the world as someone with the best relationship and life advice. Harvey is known for his observational humor and the ability to simply make regular life situations comical. Harvey's first ever hosting gig was in the TV show called, " It’s Showtime at the Apollo" which he hosted from 1993 to 2000. After that, he went on to host many shows like, "The Steve Harvey Show ", "Family Feud", "Celebrity Family Feud", and more. Harvey has been married thrice and is father to seven children, (four biological and three step).

Steve Harvey is a two-time Emmy Award winner which he won in the year 2014 for the shows, "Family Feud" and also "Steve Harvey." Harvey is also the recipient of the People's Choice Award which he won for "Steve Harvey Show." He has also been honored with the BET Humanitarian Award and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work for his work in "Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man." Apart from this, he has also bagged the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series.

Steve Harvey Speaks during the 2017 Miss Universe Pageant at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

Are Steve Harvey and Dr. Phil friends?

Yes, they are good friends, Harvey posted a picture on Facebook, captioning a photo of them together, "Played golf Sunday with my good friend Dr.Phil . . . Great day with a good man, really needed the friendship."

Does Steve Harvey have twins?

Yes, Steve welcomed twin girls, Karli and Brandi with his first wife in 1982.

What is Steve Harvey's clothing line?

The clothing line is called H by Steve Harvey.

