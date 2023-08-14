 Thanks to 'Transformers', Shia LaBeouf is worth $25 million

Name Shia LaBeouf Net Worth $25 Million Salary $0.15 Million + Annual Income $2 Million + Sources Of Income Acting, Filmmaking, Performances Gender Male Date of Birth June 11, 1986 Age 37 Yrs Nationality American Profession Actor

The American Actor, performing artist, and director is worth a cool $30 million as of 2023, as per CA Knowledge. Shia LaBeouf started out as a child actor almost twenty-two years ago. He started out in Disney Channel show, "Even Stevens" and gained popularity with appearances in projects like, "Holes," and "The Even Stevens Movie."

A major chunk of his fortune is attributed to his earnings as an actor, filmmaker, and also a performing artist. Apart from this, he has also made money through endorsements.

Salary

Shia LaBeouf has earned over $40 million just from the movies he did and another $10 million through brand endorsements. His monthly income is around $0.15 million while $2 million, as per Fresherslive. He reportedly earned around $400,000 for his role in the drama, "Bobby" and another $400,000 for his role in "Disturbia". In 2010 he earned a whopping $8 million for "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps," as per Celebrity Net Worth.

His salary from Transformers

Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Shia earned a whopping $750,000 for the first Transformers movie. His paycheck becomes a solid $5 million for the second installment of the franchise. Another noteworthy fact is that he refused to star in the fourth installment as he was offered $15 million while he wanted $18 million. So in total, he earned close to $20 million from the Transformers series alone.

Shia LaBeouf bought a home in March 2020 for $5.475 million in Pasadena, California. Before this, he had a home in Sherman Oaks which he bought for $1.8 million. He sold this home in July 2020 for $2.4 million.

Net Worth in 2023 $30 Million Net Worth in 2022 $28 Million Net Worth in 2021 $26 Million Net Worth in 2020 $24 Million Net Worth in 2019 $22 Million Net Worth in 2018 $20 Million

LaBeouf was arrested on June 26, 2014, for disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal trespass. Following this, he voluntarily underwent treatment for alcoholism. In 2017, he was again arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Apart from this, he was also sued by his ex-girlfriend Tahliah Debrett Barnett for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress, as per the New York Times.

Shia LaBeouf has won a number of accolades over the years including, British Academy Film Awards in 2008, Chicago International Children's Film Festival in 2004, Critics Choice Movie Awards for his movie "Bobby" in 2007. The Florida Film Critics Circle Awards in 2016 for the movie "American Honey". In 2019, he also won the Hollywood Breakthrough Award, Screenwriter of the Year for "Honey Boy".

Shia Saide LaBeouf was born in a Jewish family, on June 11 1986 in Los Angeles, California. His father was a Vietnam War veteran who suffered from PTSD and his mother was a ballerina who transitioned into becoming a visual artist and jewelry designer. He has a difficult childhood with a heroin-addict father and almost no money. He turned to the entertainment industry at a very young age in an effort to pull his family out of the poor financial condition they were in.

Did Shia LaBeouf leave The Transformers?

Yes, he left the franchise back in 2011, as he felt that his character has run his course.

Is Shia LaBeouf Married?

He is married to Mia Goth whom he met during the shooting of "Nymphomaniac" in 2012.

What Is Shia LaBeouf Known For?

He is known for his role as a child actor in the Disney Show, "Even Stevens" and for his roles in "The Transformers."

