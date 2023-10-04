Name Sabrina Carpenter Net Worth $4 million DOB 11 May 1999 Age 24 years Gender Female Profesiion Singer, actress, and songwriter Nationality American

Popular for her role in Disney's "Girl Meets World" and in movies like "Horns," "Adventures in Babysitting," and "The Hate U Give," American singer, actress, and songwriter Sabrina Carpenter has a $4 million net worth. Apart from her rise on the silver screen, she also released her first EP, "Can't Blame a Girl for Trying," in 2014, and has appeared in the Broadway adaptation of "Mean Girls." Carpenter has also been an executive producer for the Netflix show "Work It," and her fifth studio album also topped all major charts last year.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

What are Sabrina Carpenter's sources of income?

Carpenter's roles in films and television as well as her music, remain her primary sources of income. She gained recognition early in her career by lending her voice to the animated series "Sofia the First" and making appearances on shows like "Orange is the New Black" and "Austin & Ally." However, her breakthrough came as Maya Hart in the Disney Channel series "Girl Meets World," a spinoff of the beloved '90s show "Boy Meets World." Her voice acting talents were showcased in "Milo Murphy's Law," where she voiced Melissa Chase.

Endorsement deals

In 2017, Carpenter endorsed Converse's Forever Chuck campaign and became a brand ambassador for Samsung USA in November 2021. She performed at a Samsung event in March 2022 and also did a live-stream concert for Samsung and Billboard in 2023. In 2022, she released her first fragrance, Sweet Tooth, in partnership with Scent Beauty.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 2023 Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer

Real estate and other assets

Carpenter resides in a lavish LA mansion, as detailed in a British Vogue interview, featuring amenities like a basketball court that can transform into an outdoor cinema, a rope swing, and a year-round Christmas tree. In addition to her extravagant residence, her car collection boasts of a BMW X5 with an estimated value of $63,899, a Lexus GX valued at $60,000, and a Tesla Model S, which costs approximately $102,899, according to 21motoring.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

Social media following

Instagram 30.8 Million Followers Facebook 8 Million Followers Twitter 1.8 Million Followers

Sabrina Carpenter’s personal life

Sabrina Carpenter was born in 1999 in Pennsylvania and has three siblings. She started singing on YouTube when she was 10 and even competed in a contest with Miley Cyrus. She began acting in 2011 and has appeared in various TV shows. She has been linked to several celebrities like Joshua Bassett, Dylan O'Brien, Shawn Mendes, and David Dobrik, but her relationships are mostly kept private.

Philanthropy and Activism

In 2016, Sabrina Carpenter became an ambassador for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, bringing smiles to kids in hospitals. She also used the release of her song "Smoke and Fire" to raise money for fire safety through the American Red Cross. In 2017, she performed at We Day California and joined the Love Letters Challenge to fight loneliness among senior citizens. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she participated in a charity version of "If the World Was Ending" to aid Doctors Without Borders.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - AUGUST 24: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Foro Sol on August 24, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. Getty Images | Photo by Hector Vivas

FAQs

How did Sabrina Carpenter transition from Disney Channel to music?

Sabrina gained fame through "Girl Meets World" and started posting cover songs on YouTube.

What was Sabrina Carpenter's Broadway role?

She played Cady Heron in "Mean Girls" on Broadway in 2020.

How did Sabrina Carpenter end up opening for Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift invited her to open for the Eras Tour in Latin America.

