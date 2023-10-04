The YouTube Child Sensation Who Became a Broadway Star: Sabrina Carpenter's Journey and Net Worth
|Name
|Sabrina Carpenter
|Net Worth
|$4 million
|DOB
|11 May 1999
|Age
|24 years
|Gender
|Female
|Profesiion
|Singer, actress, and songwriter
|Nationality
|American
Popular for her role in Disney's "Girl Meets World" and in movies like "Horns," "Adventures in Babysitting," and "The Hate U Give," American singer, actress, and songwriter Sabrina Carpenter has a $4 million net worth. Apart from her rise on the silver screen, she also released her first EP, "Can't Blame a Girl for Trying," in 2014, and has appeared in the Broadway adaptation of "Mean Girls." Carpenter has also been an executive producer for the Netflix show "Work It," and her fifth studio album also topped all major charts last year.
What are Sabrina Carpenter's sources of income?
Carpenter's roles in films and television as well as her music, remain her primary sources of income. She gained recognition early in her career by lending her voice to the animated series "Sofia the First" and making appearances on shows like "Orange is the New Black" and "Austin & Ally." However, her breakthrough came as Maya Hart in the Disney Channel series "Girl Meets World," a spinoff of the beloved '90s show "Boy Meets World." Her voice acting talents were showcased in "Milo Murphy's Law," where she voiced Melissa Chase.
Endorsement deals
In 2017, Carpenter endorsed Converse's Forever Chuck campaign and became a brand ambassador for Samsung USA in November 2021. She performed at a Samsung event in March 2022 and also did a live-stream concert for Samsung and Billboard in 2023. In 2022, she released her first fragrance, Sweet Tooth, in partnership with Scent Beauty.
Real estate and other assets
Carpenter resides in a lavish LA mansion, as detailed in a British Vogue interview, featuring amenities like a basketball court that can transform into an outdoor cinema, a rope swing, and a year-round Christmas tree. In addition to her extravagant residence, her car collection boasts of a BMW X5 with an estimated value of $63,899, a Lexus GX valued at $60,000, and a Tesla Model S, which costs approximately $102,899, according to 21motoring.com.
Social media following
|30.8 Million Followers
|8 Million Followers
|1.8 Million Followers
Sabrina Carpenter’s personal life
Sabrina Carpenter was born in 1999 in Pennsylvania and has three siblings. She started singing on YouTube when she was 10 and even competed in a contest with Miley Cyrus. She began acting in 2011 and has appeared in various TV shows. She has been linked to several celebrities like Joshua Bassett, Dylan O'Brien, Shawn Mendes, and David Dobrik, but her relationships are mostly kept private.
Philanthropy and Activism
In 2016, Sabrina Carpenter became an ambassador for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, bringing smiles to kids in hospitals. She also used the release of her song "Smoke and Fire" to raise money for fire safety through the American Red Cross. In 2017, she performed at We Day California and joined the Love Letters Challenge to fight loneliness among senior citizens. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she participated in a charity version of "If the World Was Ending" to aid Doctors Without Borders.
FAQs
How did Sabrina Carpenter transition from Disney Channel to music?
Sabrina gained fame through "Girl Meets World" and started posting cover songs on YouTube.
What was Sabrina Carpenter's Broadway role?
She played Cady Heron in "Mean Girls" on Broadway in 2020.
How did Sabrina Carpenter end up opening for Taylor Swift?
Taylor Swift invited her to open for the Eras Tour in Latin America.
