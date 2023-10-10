What Is Documentary Filmmaker Rory Kennedy's Net Worth?

Name Rory Kennedy Net worth $10 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Directing, producing DOB 12 December 1968 Age 54 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Director, Documentary filmmaker

Documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy has an estimated net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Rory Kennedy is the youngest child of United States Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy and the niece of late US President John F. Kennedy. She is an Oscar-nominated documentarian whose films focus on social issues.

Rory Kennedy onstage at the Discovery Communications Winter TCA Event | Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Recently, Rory Kennedy’s brother and White House hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Bobby Kennedy) announced his exit from the Democratic party and his decision to run as independent for his presidential campaign. The move was quickly denounced by members of his own family, including Rory Kennedy who posted on social media that his decision to run as an independent candidate against Joe Biden was “dangerous to the country". The other Kennedy siblings also collectively denounced his candidacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rory Kennedy (@rory.kennedy)

Rory Kennedy founded the production company Moxie Firecracker Films in 1998. She has produced and directed several documentary films which have won widespread critical acclaim. Her first project was “Women of Substance” released in 1994, based on the issue of female drug addicts. She has also partnered with television networks such as HBO, Lifetime, Discovery Channel, and TLC.

Rory Kennedy "Ghosts of Abu Ghraib" HBO Private Screening | Getty Images | Photo by Jason Kempin

In 1999, Rory Kennedy directed the documentary “American Hollow”, which received critical acclaim and won her several awards. She released a companion book for the title as well. Rory Kennedy then co-produced the series “Pandemic: Facing AIDS”, which earned an Emmy Award nomination. In 2003, her documentary, “A Boy’s Life”, won hearts at the Tribeca Film Festival, and won the Best Documentary prize at the Woodstock Film Festival.

She directed HBO's “Indian Point: Imagining the Unimaginable”, and “Homestead Strike” which was part of the series “10 Days that Unexpectedly Changed America”. In 2005, she became the co-executive producer for “Street Fight”, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Feature. Her next project “Ghosts of Abu Ghraib” won a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Documentary. Her 2014 directorial, “Last Days in Vietnam”, debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and went on to win an Academy Award nomination.

Rory Kennedy bought a 4,909-square-foot, five-bedroom, and six-bathroom home in Pacific Palisades, California for $5.5 million in 2007. As per the NCESC, she listed the property for sale in 2020 for about $6.8 million.

Rory Kennedy married writer and director Mark Bailey in 1999 in Greece. She reportedly met Bailey in Washington through mutual friends after graduating from Brown University. Together, they have three children.

Rory Kennedy and Mark Bailey. Getty Images | Photo by Charley Gallay

2007 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Nonfiction Special For “Ghosts of Abu Ghraib”

1999 Atlanta Film Festival: Honorable Mention Best Documentary For “American Hollow”

1999 Chicago International Film Festival Gold Hugo: Best Documentary For “American Hollow”

1999 AFI Fest: Documentary Award For “American Hollow”

2012 Nantucket Film Festival Audience Award: Best Feature For “Ethel”

1999 Newport International Film Festival, Rhode Island Jury Award: Best Documentary For “American Hollow”

2019 Women's Image Network Awards: Outstanding Film Directed by a Woman For “Above and Beyond: NASA's Journey to Tomorrow”

2013 Gracie Allen Awards: Outstanding Director - News/Non-Fiction For “Ethel”

2008 Gracie Allen Awards: Outstanding Director - News Series or Special For “Ghosts of Abu Ghraib”

