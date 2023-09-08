Name Ronnie Wood Net Worth $200 Million Sources of Income Music for The Rolling Stones, royalties Gender Male Date of Birth June 1, 1947 Age 76 years old Nationality England Profession Musician, record producer, songwriter, radio personality

Ronnie Wood is a legendary English rockstar and music producer known for being a member of the iconic band The Rolling Stones and has amassed a $200 million net worth during his seven-decade career. Apart from skills as a musician, he earned his fortune through artistic endeavors, and as a record producer, as per CelebrityNetWorth. Wood comes from a family where his father played the harmonica for a band, and one of his two elder brothers was a musician. He got his first electric guitar at the age of 14, and went on to play for different bands such as The Birds and the Jeff Beck Group. He collaborated with different artists including Rod Stewart, before he finally joined The Rolling Stones as lead guitarist.

Ronnie Wood's primary sources of income include music, art, and his role within The Rolling Stones band. His music career, from his stint at multiple major bands to his collaborations with other artists, accounts for the bulk of his earnings so far.

After early ventures with bands like The Birds and Faces, where he showcased his diverse talents as a guitarist, harmonica player, bassist, singer, and songwriter, Wood joined The Rolling Stones. Serving as a replacement for Mick Taylor, Wood's remarkable contributions, including his skills on the slide steel guitar, further enriched The Rolling Stones' sound and their enduring legacy.

In 1990, Ronnie Wood was made a partner in The Rolling Stones' financial organization, after being an employee on a monthly salary for more than a decade.

In addition to his music career, Ronnie Wood is a renowned visual artist, and his artworks have garnered global recognition through exhibitions, contributing to his income.

Ronnie Wood's expansive mansion in the London suburbs spread over a 2.31 acre area, is worth almost $2.24 million and features a three-story main house with Gothic architectural elements. Additional structures on the estate include a cottage, lodge, wine cellar, garage building, and a pool house.

Ronnie Wood has been married multiple times, is currently with Sally Humphries, and has six children. His struggles with drug addiction and alcohol have been widely reported, but he has also experienced periods of sobriety. In 2017, Wood faced a health scare when he was diagnosed with lung cancer but made a full recovery after surgery.

Some of his notable achievements include a Grammy win for Best Traditional Blues Album for "Blue & Lonesome" and multiple inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Rolling Stones and the Faces. Wood also received a Best Rock Album Grammy nomination for "A Bigger Bang".

Who did Ron Wood replace in the Rolling Stones?

Wood replaced guitarist Mick Taylor in 1975.

Is Ronnie Wood married?

Ronnie Wood has been married multiple times, with his most recent marriage to Sally Humphries in 2012.

How is Ronnie Wood's health?

He has received an all-clear from his doctors and is now cancer-free.