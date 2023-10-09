Name Charles Robert Redford Jr. Net Worth $200 Million Sources of Income Acting, Directing, Film Production, Real Estate Investments Gender Male Date of Birth August 18, 1936 Age 86 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film Producer, Director, Businessperson, Television producer, Activist

Robert Redford, born on August 18, 1936, in Santa Monica, California, is a renowned American actor, director, producer, and environmentalist. He has had a remarkable career in the entertainment industry, amassing a net worth of $200 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Robert Redford in the Movie Three Days of the Condor | Getty Images

His income primarily stems from his multifaceted career in the entertainment industry. His sources of income include acting, directing, film production, and his association with the Sundance Institute, along with astute real estate investments.

Salary and investments

Throughout his career, Redford's salary varied significantly based on the projects he took on. Early in his career, he received modest pay for roles like the $500 he earned for "War Hunt" in 1962. However, as he gained fame, his salary increased substantially. Notably, he and Paul Newman earned $750,000 each for their roles in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (1969), equivalent to around $6.5 million in today's dollars. His earnings continued to rise, with $11 million for his role in "The Last Castle" (2001) being a career-high base salary.

Robert Redford's impact extends beyond the entertainment industry. He made a significant investment in real estate, particularly in Utah. In 1968, following the success of "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," he used his earnings to purchase the 3,000-acre Utah resort town of Mount Timpanogos, renaming it Sundance Mountain Resort.

In addition to his real estate holdings, Robert Redford owns or has owned properties in various parts of California and New Mexico. Robert Redford's real estate portfolio is a reflection of his deep connection to nature and his dedication to preserving the natural beauty of the American West. His most iconic investment was the purchase of the 3,000-acre Utah resort town of Mount Timpanogos, which he renamed Sundance in 1968. This visionary move not only saved the town from potential overdevelopment but also gave birth to the world-famous Sundance Film Festival, a beacon for independent and regional filmmakers. The Sundance Mountain Resort, nestled in this picturesque setting, embodies rustic charm and a commitment to environmental sustainability.

Redford's love for the land extended to the Horse Whisperer Ranch, a 30-acre property situated not far from Sundance. Named after his film "The Horse Whisperer," this ranch reflects his passion for the natural beauty of the area. In Santa Fe, New Mexico, and various parts of California, he maintained properties, though specific details remain largely private. Notably, he sold an oceanfront property in Malibu and a penthouse in Manhattan while also owning a 10-acre wine country estate in St. Helena, California.

Robert Redford's personal life includes two marriages. He married Lola Van Wagenen in 1958, with whom he had four children before their divorce in 1985. In 2009, he married Sibylle Szaggars. Redford's dedication to environmental conservation is reflected in both his personal life and career. He has received numerous awards for his contributions to the arts and environmental causes.

Robert Redford and Sibylle Szaggars attend ' The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation's 2021 award ceremony | Getty Images | Arnold Jerocki

- Academy Award for Best Director (for "Ordinary People") - Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Drama) (for "The Way We Were"), Cecil B. DeMille Award (Lifetime Achievement) and Best Director (for "Ordinary People") - BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (for "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid") More awards like the National Medal of Arts (1996), an Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement (2002), the Kennedy Center Honors (2005), and a Presidential Medal of Freedom (2016).

What is Robert Redford's net worth?

Robert Redford's net worth is estimated at $200 million.

What is Robert Redford famous for?

Redford is best known for his role as the Sundance Kid in the film "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (1969).

What is Robert Redford's resort known as?

Located in Utah, it is called the Sundance Mountain Resort.

